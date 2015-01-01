पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेती किसानी:बुवाई का सही समय 10-25 नवम्बर, उत्पादन बढ़ाने के लिए तय मात्रा में खाद डालें : पगारिया

बाड़मेर4 घंटे पहले
बाड़मेर जिला शुष्क मैदानी पश्चिमी क्षेत्र बाड़मेर जिले में लगभग तीन लाख पच्चीस हजार हैक्टेयर में रबी में बुवाई की जाती है। उसमें से भी जीरा लगभग 1.4 लाख हेक्टेयर, इसबगोल 1.0 लाख हेक्टेयर, रायड़ा 18 से 20 हजार हेक्टेयर, गेहूं 18 से 20 हजार हेक्टेयर, चना 3000 हेक्टेयर व अन्य फसलें 25 से 30 हजार हेक्टेयर क्षेत्रफल में फसल बोई जाती हैं।

इनकी उत्पादकता प्रति हेक्टेयर काफी कम है। इसको बढ़ाने की आवश्यकता है। यह बात कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र प्रभारी डाॅ. प्रदीप पगारिया ने कही। उन्होंने बताया कि इसके लिए किसान उन्नत किस्में, अनुशंसित बीज की मात्रा, उर्वरक की मात्रा का प्रयोग करें ताकि ज्यादा से ज्यादा पैदावार ले सकें। इन सबके लिए समन्वित उत्पादन पद्धति अपनानी चाहिए।

जीरा में जीसी-4, आरजेड-223, इसबगोल के लिए आरआई-1, जीआई-2, जहां पानी है वहां रायड़ा की सीएस-58, सीएस-60 गेहूं राज 4037, राज-4238, डब्ल्यू एच 1124, चना के लिए आरएनजी 974, जीएनजी-1581, जीएनजी-1958 जीएनजी-2144, तारामीरा की आरटीएम-314, मैथी अजमेर मैथी-3, जई चारे के लिए केन्ट, ओएल-529 व रिजका के लिए आनंद-2, टाइप-9। इसके साथ ही बीज उपचार पर विशेष ध्यान देने की बात कही। उन्होंने बताया कि बुवाई का सही समय 10-25 नवम्बर तक है, जिसमें उचित दूरी अनुसार बुवाई करें।

