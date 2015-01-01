पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:ये गलत है; शहर में कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण के दौरान सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की अनदेखी भारी पड़ सकती है

बाड़मेर
शहर में शादियों की सीजन चल रही है। कोरोना का खतरा भी बढ़ रहा है। ऐसे में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ मास्क जरूरी है। बावजूद इसके लोग इसकी पालना नहीं कर रहे हैं। शहर की राय कॉलोनी में स्थित एक शादी समारोह के महिला कार्यक्रम के दौरान सड़क पर महिलाएं सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग को भूल गई।

शहर के आदर्श स्टेडियम में सेना भर्ती को लेकर तैयारी में जुटे दर्जनों युवक सुबह व शाम स्टेडियम पहुंचते हैं और दौड़ लगाने का अभ्यास करते हैं। इस दौरान कोरोना की गाइडलाइन की पालना नहीं कर रहे हैं। वहीं शाम के समय मासूम बच्चों के साथ बुजुर्ग भी स्टेडियम पहुचते हैं। ऐसे में यह लापरवाही भारी पड़ सकती है।

शहर में शादियों की सीजन के दौरान समारोह में लोगों की भीड़ जुटने पर समझाइश करने पहुंचे अधिकारी। आराधना भवन में अनुमति से अधिक भीड़ एकत्रित होने पर जुर्माना भी लगाया और लोगों को पाबंद किया गया।

