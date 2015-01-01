पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ग्रह नक्षत्र:शनि पुष्य नक्षत्र का याेग आज, दीपावली से पहले खरीदारी के लिए शुभ मुहूर्त

बाड़मेर2 घंटे पहले
  साेना, चांदी संपत्ति खरीदने के लिए शनि पुष्य सर्वश्रेष्ठ, सुबह 8.05 से शुरू होगा और रविवार सुबह सुबह 8.46 तक रहेगा पुष्य नक्षत्र

दीपावली के पहले खरीदी के लिए शनि पुष्य योग बन रहा है। इसमें जो भी खरीदी की जाएगी, वह शुभ रहेगी। इस मुहूर्त में संपत्ति, सोना- चांदी, कीमती चीजें और घर में उपयोग आने वाली चीजों की खरीदारी करना शुभ माना गया है। 7 नवंबर को पूरे दिन पुष्य नक्षत्र रहेगा। यह याेग अगले दिन यानी रविवार को सुबह 8:46 तक रहेगा।

ज्योतिर्विज्ञान में बताए गए 27 नक्षत्रों में 8वें नंबर पर पुष्य नक्षत्र आता है। ज्योतिष शास्त्र में पुष्य नक्षत्र का महत्व बहुत ही ज्यादा बताया गया है। पुष्य नक्षत्र बहुत ही शुभ नक्षत्र माना जाता है। शास्त्रों के मुताबिक चूंकि पुष्य नक्षत्र स्थायी होता है और इसीलिए इस नक्षत्र में खरीदी गई कोई भी वस्तु स्थायी तौर पर सुख समृद्धि देती है। पुष्य का अर्थ है पोषण करने वाला, ऊर्जा व शक्ति प्रदान करने वाला।

ऋग्वेद में पुष्य को कहा है शुभ तारा
ऋग्वेद में शुभ तारा कहा गया है। वैदिक ज्योतिष के मुताबिक गाय के थन को इस नक्षत्र का प्रतीक चिन्ह माना जाता है। वैदिक संस्कृति में गाय के दूध को अमृत की तरह ही माना है। ये नक्षत्र गाय के ताजे दूध जैसा पोषण कारी, फायदेमंद और मन को प्रसन्नता देने वाला होता है। इसलिए ऋग्वेद में इसे मंगल कर्ता, वृद्धि कर्ता और सुख समृद्धि देने वाला भी कहा गया है। पुष्य शब्द का अर्थ है पोषण करना या पोषण करने वाला। पुष्य ऊर्जा-शक्ति प्रदान करने वाला नक्षत्र है।

इस शब्द के ही अनुसार ये नक्षत्र सौभाग्य, समृद्धि और सुख के साथ पोषण करने वाला माना गया है। कुछ वैदिक ज्योतिषियों द्वारा पुष्य को तिष्य नक्षत्र भी कहा गया है। तिष्य शब्द का अर्थ है शुभ होना तथा यह अर्थ भी पुष्य नक्षत्र को शुभता ही प्रदान करता है।

विवाह को छोड़कर सभी मांगलिक कार्य में पुष्य नक्षत्र शुभ
पुष्य नक्षत्र खरीदारी के लिए उत्तम माना गया है। इस दौरान वाहन, जमीन या घर खरीदना बेहद फायदेमंद माना जाता है। इस नक्षत्र में किए गए काम दोषमुक्त होते हैं और जल्दी ही सफल हो जाते हैं। पुष्य नक्षत्र रविवार को हो तो रवि पुष्य योग बनता है। गुरुवार को हो तो ये गुरु-पुष्य योग कहा जाता है। ये संयोग बेहद शुभ माने जाते हैं। इस बार बन रहे शनि-पुष्य योग में सोना, चांदी, तांबा जैसी धातुओं की खरीदी से सुख-समृद्धि और वैभव बढ़ेगा।

जमीन, मकान में निवेश करना भी फायदेमंद साबित हो सकता है। इनके अलावा वाहन, फर्नीचर, ज्वेलरी, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स और अन्य घरेलू सामान की खरीदारी भी शुभ रहेगी। पुष्य एक अन्ध नक्षत्र है। पुष्य-नक्षत्र में खोई हुई कोई भी चीज जल्दी ही मिल जाती है। पुष्य नक्षत्र में विवाह को छोड़ सभी मांगलिक काम किए जा सकते हैं। यदि कोई पुष्य नक्षत्र के योग में सोने के आभूषण खरीदता है तो उसे इन चीजों से स्थायी लाभ मिलता है। इनसे मिलने वाला धन बरकत देता है।

पुष्य योग में जो चीजें खरीदी जाती हैं, उससे परिवार को भी फायदा होता है। खरीदने वाले के परिवार को भी विशेष सुविधा और शुभ फल मिलता है। यदि पुष्य नक्षत्र में वाहन खरीदते हैं तो दुर्घटना की संभावनाएं कम रहती हैं। माना जाता है दुर्घटना के योग भी टल सकते हैं। फिर भी सावधानी जरूर रखनी चाहिए। बिजनेस करने वाले लोगों के लिए यह दिन काफी फायदेमंद रहता है। इस दिन बही-खाते खरीदने की परंपरा है। माना जाता है पुष्य नक्षत्र में बही-खाते खरीदने से बिजनेस में फायदा बहुत होता है।

पुष्य नक्षत्र में सफेद रंग की चीजें जैसे चावल, शकर और अन्य चीजों में निवेश करना फायदेमंद हो सकता है। पुष्य नक्षत्र में दूध का दान करने से अक्षय पुण्य मिलता है। माना जाता है ऐसा करने से धन संबंधी परेशानियां भी दूर हो सकती है। मान्यता है कि पुष्य नक्षत्र में बिजनेस के लिए वाहन खरीदी की जाए तो बिजनेस बढ़ने में मददगार होता है और उससे फायदा भी मिलने लगता है।

पुष्य नक्षत्र मुहूर्त: किस समय क्या खरीदें

समय क्या खरीदें
सुबह 8:10 से 9:25 -वाहन, घरेलू चीजें, तांबे के बर्तन, चल संपत्ति
दोपहर 12:10 से 1:25 -आभूषण, घर की जरूरत का सामान, वाहन
दोपहर 1:26 से 2:45 -चल-अचल संपत्ति, बचत और निवेश
दोपहर 2:46 से 4:10 -कपड़े, मिठाइयां आभूषण, वाहन, प्रॉपर्टी
शाम 5:35 से 7:10 -सोना, चांदी, तांबे के बर्तन, रत्नाभूषण
रात 8:45 से 10:25 -सोने-चांदी के आभूषण, बहीखाता

रात 10:26 से 12:00 -बहीखाते, कम्प्यूटर, स्टेशनरी व इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स

देवताओं का प्रिय नक्षत्र

पुष्य नक्षत्र में किए काम हमेशा सफल होते हैं। इस नक्षत्र के स्वामी शनि और अधिष्ठाता बृहस्पति माने गए हैं। शनि-पुष्य योग में शनि के कारण खरीदी हुई चीजें स्थाई रूप से बनी रहती हैं और बृहस्पति के कारण वह समृद्धि देने वाली होती है। शास्त्रों में गुरु को पद-प्रतिष्ठा , सफलता और ऐश्वर्य का कारक माना गया है और शनि को वर्चस्व, न्याय और श्रम का कारक माना गया है, इसीलिए पुष्य नक्षत्र की मौजूदगी में महत्वपूर्ण काम करना शुभ माना जाता है। इस योग में की गई खरीदी बृहस्पति के प्रभाव से समृद्धि और शुभ फल देने वाली होती है। शनि के कारण ये समृद्धि व शुभता स्थायी रहती है। माना जाता है कि पुष्य देवताओं का प्रिय नक्षत्र है। इसी कारण इस दिन विवाह को छोड़कर सभी मांगलिक और शुभ काम किए जा सकते हैं।

