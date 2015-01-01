पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यातायात:जिस मोबाइल नंबर से टिकट बुक करवाया उस पर मिलेगी ट्रेन की सूचना

बाड़मेर4 घंटे पहले
यात्रियों को आईआरसीटीसी की वेबसाइट से रेलवे टिकट बुकिंग कराने के लिए अपना मोबाइल नंबर रजिस्टर कराना होगा। चाहे टिकट बुकिंग किसी ने भी की हो। इससे फायदा यह होगा कि यात्रियों को उनके नंबर पर ही ट्रेन के देरी से आने या रद्द होने की सूचना मिल सकेगी। उन्हें परेशानी का सामना नहीं करना पड़ेगा। सही सूचना मिलने पर ट्रेन भी नहीं छूटेगी। यही नहीं, एक आईडी से कई टिकट बुक कराने वाले दलालों पर भी कुछ हद तक अंकुश लगेगा। रेलवे सूत्राें के अनुसार इससे यात्रियों को सटीक जानकारी मिल सकेगी।

रिजर्वेशन कराते समय जल्द ही मोबाइल नंबर खुद का भरने की व्यवस्था लागू हो जाएगी। अफसरों के अनुसार रिजर्वेशन के लिए यात्री का ही मोबाइल नंबर कंपल्सरी करने का मकसद यह है जितने भी यात्री ट्रेन में सफर कर रहे हैं, उनका नंबर पीआरएस सिस्टम में दर्ज होना चाहिए। अगर ट्रेन देरी से पहुंचती है या रद्द होती है या फिर ट्रेन के समय में बदलाव किया जाता है तो यात्री को इसकी जानकारी नहीं मिल पाती।

