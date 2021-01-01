पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्म.समाज:साेनड़ी में बीस टाेलियों ने घर-घर जाकर किया निधि संग्रहण, आडेल में भी लाखों रुपए समर्पित

  • राम मंदिर निधि संग्रहण अभियान के तहत घर-घर संपर्क करने वाला पहला गांव बना सोनड़ी गांव

भारत विकास परिषद मुख्य शाखा एवं वीर दुर्गादास शाखा की संयुक्त बैठक में श्री राम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र में स्वैच्छिक सेवा समर्पण के लिए बाड़मेर के भामाशाहों का सम्मान कार्यक्रम आयोजन होटल कैलाश इंटरनेशनल में हुआ। मुख्य अतिथि संघ क्षेत्रीय प्रचारक निंबाराम ने अपने उद्बोधन में कहा कि तीर्थ क्षेत्र अयोध्या में मंदिर के निर्माण के लिए यथा योग्य नहीं यथाशक्ति सहयोग कर अयोध्या के राष्ट्रीय मंदिर के भागीदारी बनना हम सब का दायित्व हैं। गिलहरी के सहयोग और हनुमान के समर्पण भाव को आत्मसात कर जन जागरण करना होगा।

कार्यक्रम में विशिष्ट अतिथि जिला संघ संचालक रिखबदास बोथरा, जिला अध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश मेहता, वीर दुर्गादास शाखा अध्यक्ष प्रदीप राठी, मुख्य शाखा अध्यक्ष ताराचंद जाटोल, विशिष्ट अतिथि लघु उद्योग भारती के अध्यक्ष श्रवण कुमार माहेश्वरी उपस्थित रहे।

कार्यक्रम के शुभारंभ पर एक करोड़ की राशि के लिए पृथ्वीराज कोलू के परिवार के लोगों का सम्मान किया गया। इस के साथ ही लीलाराम जांगिड़ द्वारा एक करोड़ एक लाख की राशि के लिए उनके प्रतिनिधि शम्भु मांकड़ एवं पार्षद कालू जांगिड़ का सम्मान किया।

परिषद के जिलाध्यक्ष ओम प्रकाश मेहता द्वारा पांच लाख, पचपन हजार, पांच सौ पचपन, लघु उद्योग भारती अध्‍यक्ष श्रवण कुमार डूंगरोमल द्वारा ग्यारह लाख की राशि के लिए सम्मानित हुए। ताराचंद जाटोल, पुरुषोत्तम खत्री, गोविंद सिंह चौहान द्वारा एक लाख से अधिक राशि समर्पित कर राम जन्मभूमि के लिए प्रदान किए। ताराचंद जाटोल ने आभार व्यक्त करते हुए बताया कि वीर दुर्गादास शाखा से 11 लाख 84 हजार राशि समर्पित की गई है।

कार्यक्रम में पूर्व विधायक जालम सिंह रावलोत, जिला अध्यक्ष आदूराम मेघवाल, एडवोकेट स्वरूप सिंह, प्रकाश भूतड़ा, मनोहर बंसल, ताराचंद चोपड़ा, नारायण राठी, अशोक गीगल, ओम प्रकाश चंडक, ओम जोशी, दिनेश सिंघवी, जसवंत गौड़, दिलीप तिवारी, महेश सुथार, धनराज व्यास, जितेन्द्र सोनी सहित कई लोग उपस्थित रहे।

सेड़वा . सोनड़ी मंडल में एक ही दिन ग्राम पंचायत की सभी घरों में भगवान श्री राम मंदिर निर्माण धन संग्रह अभियान चलाया गया। जिसमें 20 टोलियों के माध्यम से एक ही दिन में पूरे गांव को भगवान श्री राम मंदिर निर्माण में अपनी ओर से अंशदान के तहत 10 रुपए, 100 रुपए एवं 1000 रुपए के कूपन ग्राम पंचायत के प्रत्येक घर प्रत्येक सदस्य तक पहुंचा कर बाड़मेर जिले में सबसे पहले संपूर्ण गांव में धन संग्रह अभियान को सफल बनाया।

सोनड़ी मंडल प्रमुख रतनलाल ढाका ने बताया कि भगवान श्री राम मंदिर निर्माण धन संग्रह अभियान रविवार को ग्राम पंचायत सोनड़ी व विष्णु नगरी में संपन्न हुआ। जिसमें समस्त ग्राम पंचायत में एक ही दिन में 20 टोलियों के माध्यम से सोनड़ी में सेड़वा भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष पूनमचंद खिलेरी, भारतीय किसान संघ प्रदेश मंत्री हरिराम मांजू, शिक्षक नेता कैलाश खिलेरी, शिक्षक संघ के मोहनलाल खीचड़, मंडल सह संयोजक कृष्ण कुमार धतरवाल, सहित ग्राम पंचायत सोनड़ी की 20 टोलियों के माध्यम से समस्त ग्राम पंचायत को भगवान श्री राम मंदिर निर्माण में अपनी हिस्सा राशि दिलवाकर अपना कीर्तिमान स्थापित किया। ग्राम पंचायत सोनड़ी में अधिकतम दान 1 लाख 25 हजार महंत स्वामी डॉ. गोवर्धनराम शिक्षा शास्त्री ने देकर लाभ प्राप्त किया।

आडेल . अयोध्या में राम जन्मभूमि पर मंदिर निर्माण को लेकर चलाए जा रहे निधि समर्पण अभियान को राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ के कार्यकर्ताओं को मंदिर निधि संग्रह के लिए आडेल पंचायत समिति के पंचायत समिति सदस्य व प्रधान प्रतिनिधि नगाराम बेनीवाल ने एक लाख पच्चीस हजार रुपए, छोटू पूर्व सरपंच रमेश गौड़ ने एक लाख ग्यारह हजार रुपए, वांकलसर करणी माता धाम से महंत राजनाथ महाराज ने 51 हजार की राशि समर्पित की। इस दौरान महंत राजनाथ महाराज, समाजसेवी गंगाराम गौड़, अन्नाराम भाखर, छगन सोनी, जसराज लेगा, नारणाराम भारी सहित कई राम भक्त उपस्थित रहे।

