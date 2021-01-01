पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Barmer
  • Under Satyagraha Campaign, VDO Association Handed Over Nine point Demand Letter To Public Representatives At Tehsil Level

ज्ञापन:सत्याग्रह अभियान के तहत वीडीओ संघ ने तहसील स्तर पर जनप्रतिनिधियों को सौंपे नौ सूत्री मांग पत्र

बाड़मेरएक घंटा पहले
राजस्थान ग्राम विकास अधिकारी संघ जयपुर जिला शाखा बाड़मेर द्वारा मंगलवार को संघ ने ज़िला प्रमुख महेन्द्र चौधरी को अपना नाै सूत्री मांग पत्र सौपा। ग्राम विकास अधिकारी संघ की जिला महिला प्रतिनिधि विमला चौधरी ने बताया कि जनघोषणा-पत्र में शामिल होने और कांग्रेस सरकार के दो वर्ष से ज्यादा का कार्यकाल होने के बावजूद ग्राम विकास अधिकारी के रिक्त पदों को भरने तथा टाइम स्केल के अनुसार पदोन्नति नहीं की गई।

ग्राम विकास अधिकारी संघ के जिला प्रतिनिधि ओम प्रकाश जांगिड़ ने बताया कि वेतन विसंगति दूर करते हुए ग्राम विकास अधिकारी को ग्रेड पे 3600 करने की मांग की। संगठन द्वारा अपने मांग-पत्र को पूर्ण करवाने के लिए मंगलवार को प्रदेश के समस्त जिला प्रमुख ध्यानाकर्षण करवाने के लिए ज्ञापन दिया गया।

समय रहते नाै सूत्री मांग नहीं मानी गई तो फरवरी माह के प्रत्येक शनिवार को प्रदेश के समस्त पंचायत समिति मुख्यालय पर सत्याग्रह यज्ञ का आयोजन किया जाएगा। फिर भी यदि सरकार ग्राम विकास अधिकारी संघ की मांगें पूर्ण नहीं करती है तो बजट सत्र के दौरान प्रदेश के समस्त 8 हजार ग्राम विकास अधिकारियों के द्वारा विधानसभा के आगे विशाल सत्याग्रह यज्ञ का आयोजन किया जाएगा। जिला प्रमुख को ज्ञापन देने के दौरान ग्राम विकास अधिकारी हनुमानराम चौधरी, कंवराराम, नरपतसिंह, गिरधरसिंह सहित संघ के पदाधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

सेड़वा . उपखंड मुख्यालय सेड़वा में सोमवार को ग्राम विकास अधिकारी संघ के द्वारा किए जा रहे सत्याग्रह आंदोलन के तहत सेड़वा एवं फागलिया ब्लाॅक के ग्राम विकास अधिकारियों के द्वारा सेड़वा उपशाखा अध्यक्ष पेंपो चौधरी एवं फागलिया उपशाखा अध्यक्ष लाधूराम विश्नोई के नेतृत्व में चौहटन विधायक पदमाराम मेघवाल, सेड़वा प्रधान रमेशकुमार एवं फागलिया प्रधान मुकेशकुमार कोली को संघ की 9 सूत्रीय मांगों का ज्ञापन सौंपा गया। उन्होंने ज्ञापन में बताया कि राजस्थान ग्राम विकास अधिकारी संघ जयपुर के आह्वान पर ग्राम विकास अधिकारियों के द्वारा सत्याग्रह आंदोलन शुरू किया गया।

जिसमें सरकार द्वारा चुनाव के दौरान अपने चुनावी घोषणा पत्र में किए गए वादों को पूरा करने, वेतन विसंगतियों को दूर करने, ग्राम विकास अधिकारियों की नई भर्ती निकालकर रिक्त पद भरने सहित विभिन्न प्रकार की 9 सूत्री मांगों को लेकर आंदोलन किया जा रहा है। इसी के तहत विधायक, सेड़वा एवं फागलिया प्रधान को ज्ञापन सौंपा गया। इस दौरान पेंपो चौधरी, लाधुराम विश्नोई, राणाराम जांगिड़, विजयकुमार, अनिलकुमार, नरेंद्रकुमार, ताराराम, गणेशलाल सहित सेड़वा एवं फागलिया पंचायत समिति के कई ग्राम विकास अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

पायला कला . पंचायत समिति में ग्राम विकास अधिकारी संघ जयपुर की उपशाखा पायला कल्ला द्वारा प्रधान चुन्नीलाल माचरा को ग्राम विकास अधिकारियों द्वारा मुख्यमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन दिया। ग्राम विकास अधिकारी संघ अध्यक्ष नगाराम सोनी ने बताया कि ग्राम विकास अधिकारी पदोन्नति टाइम स्केल पर करवाने, वेतन विसंगति दूर करने एवं ग्राम विकास अधिकारियों का ग्रेड पे 3600 सहित अन्य मांगों को लेकर ज्ञापन दिया। पायला कला ग्राम विकास अधिकारी संघ के अध्यक्ष नागराम सोनी सहित अन्य ग्राम विकास अधिकारी रमेश गोदारा, पोकरराम बेनीवाल, नारणाराम, भंवरलाल वर्मा, खियाराम, रावताराम, ताजाराम बटेसर, मालाराम, पाबुदान सिंह मौजूद रहे।

