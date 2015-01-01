पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एजुकेशन:स्माइल-2 कार्यक्रम के तहत शिक्षकों ने घर-घर जाकर बच्चों को दिया होमवर्क

बाड़मेर4 घंटे पहले
बाड़मेर. स्माइल-2 कार्यक्रम के तहत बच्चों को घर पर पढ़ाता शिक्षक।

विद्यालय में बच्चों को शिक्षा से जोड़े रखने के लिए स्माइल कार्यक्रम चालू किया गया है। स्माइल 2 आओ घर मे शिक्षा के तहत विभाग की ओर से नई व्यवस्था शुरू की गई। विभाग की इस योजना के अंतर्गत शिक्षकों द्वारा घर घर जाकर विद्यार्थियों को गृह कार्य देने के नियम पर राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय बांड के अध्यापकों व व्याख्याताओं द्वारा विद्यार्थियों के घर पहुंचकर गृह कार्य व विषयांतर्गत पढ़ाई पर ध्यान दिया जा रहा है।

इस कार्यक्रम के तहत बाण्ड के पीईईओ क्षेत्र के सभी व्याख्याता और अध्यापक विद्यार्थियों के घर जाकर गृह कार्य और विषयांतर्गत शंका समाधान किया गया। साथ ही विद्यार्थियों के अभिभावकों को कोरोना महामारी को लेकर जागरूकता संबंधित जानकारी दी गई। प्रधानाचार्य किसनाराम ने बताया कि पीईईओ क्षेत्र में कक्षा 1 से 8 तक 800 विद्यार्थी अध्ययनरत हैं।

पीईईओ क्षेत्र के सरकारी स्कूलों के शिक्षक इन दिनों गांव में ढाणी ढाणी पहुंच कर बच्चों को पढ़ाते नजर आ रहे है। शिक्षा विभाग ने ऑनलाइन एज्युकेशन से स्माइल टू कार्यक्रम को लेकर आठवीं तक के विद्यार्थियों को गृह कार्य दिया जा रहा है। जिसमें पांचवीं कक्षा तक के बच्चों को सप्ताह में एक बार और छह से आठवीं कक्षा तक के बच्चों को सप्ताह में दो बार गृह कार्य दिया जा रहा है। इसके बाद शिक्षक उनके द्वारा दिए गए कार्य को मूल्यांकन करके उसकी जानकारी भी अभिभावकों को दे रहे है।

