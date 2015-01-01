पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीकाकरण अभियान:खुरपका-मुंहपका बीमारी से बचाव के लिए पशुओं का करें टीकाकरण: डांगी

बाड़मेर3 घंटे पहले
पशुओं मे एफएमडी खुरपका-मुंहपका बीमारी का टीकाकरण से ही बचाव संभव है। यह बात कृषि विज्ञान केन्द्र श्योर दांता के पशुपालन विशेषज्ञ बीएल डांगी ने सोसायटी टू अपलिफ्ट रूरल इकोनोमी (श्योर), बाड़मेर द्वारा ल्यूसिड कोलाइड व पशुपालन विभाग के सहयोग से सतत ग्वार परियोजना के तहत नांद गांव में आयोजित एक दिवसीय पशु स्वास्थ्य शिविर में सोमवार को कही।

उन्होंने आगे कहा कि पशुओं में नियमित डीवार्मिंग एवं टीकाकरण से उत्पादकता में वृद्धि होती है तथा पशुपालक अधिक मुनाफा पा सकते है। संस्था के कृषि विशेषज्ञ एवं परियोजना समन्वयक शिवि गिरी स्वामी ने कहा कि श्योर संस्था, ल्यूसिड एवं पशुपालन विभाग के संयुक्त तत्वावधान में परियोजना क्षेत्र के सभी गांवों में बड़े पशुओं में एक दिवसीय शिविर लगाकर एफएमडी, टीकाकरण एवं डीवार्मिंग करवाने का कार्य किया जा रहा है। पशु चिकित्सा एवं टीकाकरण शिविर में 30 से अधिक पशुपालकों के 44 पशुओं के टेगिंग करवाकर उनका टीकाकरण करवाया गया।

शिविर में पशुपालन विभाग विशाला के पशुधन सहायक केशर व हिन्दू सिंह टीकाकरण एवं डीवार्मिंग करने की सेवाएं दी। सहायक परियोजना समन्वयक कानाराम प्रजापत ने बताया कि सतत ग्वार खेती परियोजना के सभी 08 गांवों में शिविरों का आयोजन होगा। जिसमें नांद, शिव भाखरी, जायडू, आटी, जूना पतरासर, हाथमा, घोनिया, धीरासर शामिल है।

उपस्थित पशु पालकों को अधिक से अधिक लाभ उठाने तथा शिविर के दौरान सामाजिक दूरी बनाते हुए मास्क लगाकर उपस्थित होना सुनिश्चित करने का आह्वान किया। इस दौरान पशुपालक आम्बा राम, मदाराम, जोगाराम, गेनाराम ने अपने-अपने अनुभव सांझा किए।

