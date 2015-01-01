पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा विभाग:31 हजार शिक्षकाें की भर्ती में वैटेज 90 और 10 फीसदी हाेने के आसार

बाड़मेरएक घंटा पहले
प्रदेश के बेरोजगारों की नौकरी इस बार आचार संहिता में उलझ गई है। राज्य सरकार ने 31 हजार तृतीय श्रेणी शिक्षकों की भर्ती के लिए माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड के जरिए विज्ञप्ति जारी करने की पूरी तैयारी कर ली थी, लेकिन जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के अलावा नगर निकायों के चुनाव के लिए लगी आचार संहिता की वजह से रीट की विज्ञप्ति अनलॉक नहीं हो सकी।

रीट की विज्ञप्ति का प्रदेश के 10 लाख से अधिक बेरोजगारों को इंतजार है। शिक्षा राज्य मंत्री गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा ने भी पिछले दिनों ट्वीट कर कहा कि निर्वाचन विभाग की हरी झंडी मिलते ही विज्ञप्ति जारी कर दी जाएगी। राज्य सरकार की तैयारियां लगभग पूरी हैं। माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड ने फरवरी में रीट कराने की योजना बनाई है।

यदि निर्वाचन आयोग से इस महीने हरी झंडी मिलती है तो दिसंबर में आवेदन प्रक्रिया शुरू हो सकती है। रीट भर्ती 2020 में सरकार ने लेवल द्वितीय में वेटेज कम करने, वाणिज्य संकाय के विद्यार्थियों को रीट में शामिल करने सहित अन्य बदलाव लगभग कर लिए हैं। शिक्षा विभाग रीट भर्ती को लेकर अब तक चार बैठक कर चुका है।

हर पांच साल में बदल जाते हैं भर्ती प्रक्रिया के नियम : प्रदेश में थर्ड ग्रेड शिक्षक भर्ती के हर पांच साल में नियम बदल दिए जाते हैं। कभी आरटेट तो कभी रीट के जरिए थर्ड ग्रेड भर्ती कराने के प्रयोग हो चुके हैं। स्थायी नीति नहीं होने की वजह से तैयारी भी प्रभावित होती है। अब तक प्रदेश में जिला परिषदों के जरिए, आरपीएससी व रीट के अंकों के आधार पर थर्ड ग्रेड शिक्षक भर्ती हो चुकी है। वर्ष 2003 में शिक्षक भर्ती का जिम्मा जिला परिषदों से लेकर आरपीएससी को को दे दिया गया।

आरपीएससी ने पहली बार भर्ती के लिए लिखित परीक्षा कराई। इसके बाद वर्ष 2006 में फिर एक और बड़ी भर्ती भी आरपीएससी के जरिए ही हुई। 2008 में सरकार बदलने पर अनिवार्य शिक्षा का अधिकार अधिनियम प्रभावी होने के कारण शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा (आरटेट) कराई गई और वर्ष 2012 में भर्ती परीक्षा का जिम्मा आरपीएससी से लेकर जिला परिषदों को वापस दे दिया गया।

इस भर्ती परीक्षा में आरटेट के 20 प्रतिशत अंक जोड़कर मेरिट बनाई गई। इसके वर्ष 2013 में 20 हजार पदों के लिए कराई गई उसकी जिम्मेदारी भी जिला परिषदों को दी गई। इन दोनों भर्तियों में आरटेट के 20 प्रतिशत अंक मेरिट में जोड़े गए।

