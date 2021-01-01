पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्माण कार्य:विरात्रा एन्क्लेव में विला की मांग बढ़ी, सितंबर तक बन जाएंगे बंगले

बाड़मेर4 घंटे पहले
मगरा स्थित होली एंजेल स्कूल के पास विरात्रा एन्क्लेव की ओर से बनाए जा रहे 47 बंगलों की टाउनशिप काे लेकर लाेगाें में उत्साह है। विला निर्माण का कार्य चल रहा हैं। यह प्रोजेक्ट बाड़मेर नगर विकास न्यास व रेरा द्वारा अनुमोदित व स्वीकृत है। इस टाउनशिप में लाेगाें काे इस साल सितम्बर तक बंगले साैंप दिए जाएंगे ।

इसी ग्रुप के प्रथम प्रोजेक्ट 41 बंगलों की टाउनशिप बलदेव नगर में गौरव विद्या मन्दिर स्कूल के सामने स्थित हैं । अगले माह के अन्तिम सप्ताह में सभी घर बुक किये गये ग्राहकों को रहवासीय सुविधा के लिए उपलब्धा करा दिए जाएंगे। कम्पनी प्रवक्ता विनायक जोशी जी ने बताया कि पिछले सप्ताह ही बिक्री के लिए लांच हुए मगरा प्रोजेक्ट में लगभग 50 प्रतिशत की बुकिंग हो चुकी हैं।

इनवेस्टमेंट व रहवास के हिसाब से यह सबसे बेहतर विला का प्रोजेक्ट है। कम्पनी प्रवक्ता प्रतीक बवेजा ने बताया कि हर प्रोजेक्ट के लिए उच्च गुणवत्ता वाला मेटेरियल व अच्छी क्वालिटी का कंस्ट्रक्शन व कम मूल्य इस काॅलाेनी काे डेवलेप किया जा रहा है।

विला के लिए 90 प्रतिशत की राशि न्यूनतम ब्याज दरों पर सरकारी बैंकों होम लोन उपलब्ध करा रहे हैं। बाड़मेर व पचपदरा पूरे उत्तर भारत का आने वाले समय में सबसे ज्यादा विकासशील क्षेत्र हैं क्योंकि अगले चार वर्षों में केन्द्रीय व राज्य सरकार के सहयोग से लगभग 40 हजार करोड़ की पूंजी दोनों सरकारों द्वारा निवेश करने की योजना हैं। प्रोेजेक्ट संबंधित जानकारी के लिए 9928165500 व 8619595995 पर भी सम्पर्क कर सकते हैं।

