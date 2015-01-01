पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

देवउठनी एकादशी कल:5 महीने की योगनिद्रा के बाद जागेंगे विष्णु तीन शुभ योग बनने से खास रहेगा ये पर्व

बाड़मेर14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • देव उठने के साथ ही खत्म हो जाएगा चातुर्मास और शुरू हो जाएंगे विवाह सहित सभी मांगलिक कार्य

कार्तिक महीने के शुक्लपक्ष की एकादशी को देवप्रबोधिनी एकादशी और देवउठनी एकादशी के नाम से भी जाना जाता है। यह पर्व बुधवार 25 नवंबर काे मनाया जाएगा। धार्मिक मान्यताओं के मुताबिक आषाढ़ महीने के शुक्लपक्ष की एकादशी यानी देवशयनी एकादशी पर भगवान विष्णु सो जाते हैं।

इसके बाद देव प्रबोधिनी यानी कार्तिक माह की शुक्ल पक्ष एकादशी को क्षीरसागर में चार महीने की योगनिद्रा के बाद भगवान विष्णु इस दिन उठते हैं। भगवान के जागने से सृष्टि में तमाम सकारात्मक शक्तियों का संचार होने लगता है।

देवउठनी एकादशी पर गन्ने का मंडप सजाकर उसमें भगवान विष्णु की प्रतिमा स्थापित कर पूजन किया जाएगा। एकादशी से विवाह समेत सभी मंगल कार्यों की भी शुरुआत हो जाएगी। भगवान विष्णु और लक्ष्मी के साथ तुलसी पूजा करने का भी विधान है।

इस बार एकादशी पर सिद्धि, महालक्ष्मी और रवियोग बन रहे हैं। इन 3 शुभ योगों से देव प्रबोधिनी एकादशी पर की जानी वाली पूजा का अक्षय फल मिलेगा। कई सालों बाद एकादशी पर ऐसा संयोग बना है। एकादशी तिथि बुधवार को सूर्योदय से शुरू होकर अगले दिन सूर्योदय तक रहेगी।

मंदिरों में सजेंगे गन्ने के मंडप, भगवान विष्णु को ऋतु फलों का लगाया जाएगा भोग

देवउठनी एकादशी पर घरों और मंदिरों में गन्नों से मंडप सजाकर उसके नीचे भगवान विष्णु की प्रतिमा विराजमान कर मंत्रों से भगवान विष्णु को जगाएंगे और पूजा-अर्चना करेंगे। पूजा में भाजी सहित सिंघाड़ा, आंवला, बेर, मूली, सीताफल, अमरुद और अन्य ऋतु फल चढाएं जाएंगे। जल्दी शादी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन की कामना से ये पूजा अविवाहित युवक-युवतियां भी खासतौर से करते हैं।

तुलसी-शालिग्राम विवाह की परंपरा: पर्व पर वैष्णव मंदिरों में तुलसी-शालिग्राम विवाह किया जाता है। इस परंपरा से सुख और समृद्धि बढ़ती है। देव प्रबोधिनी एकादशी पर तुलसी विवाह से अक्षय पुण्य मिलता है और हर तरह के पाप खत्म हो जाते हैं।

कन्यादान का पुण्य: घरों में कन्या नहीं है और वो कन्यादान का पुण्य पाना चाहते हैं तो वह तुलसी विवाह कर के प्राप्त कर सकते हैं। सुबह तुलसी का दर्शन करने से अक्षय पुण्य फल मिलता है। इस दिन सूर्यास्त से पहले तुलसी का पौधा दान करने से भी महा पुण्य मिलता है।

तुलसी की खासियत: वनस्पति शास्त्रियों के मुताबिक तुलसी नेचुरल एयर प्यूरिफायर है। यह करीब 12 घंटे ऑक्सीजन छोड़ता है। तुलसी का पौधा वायु प्रदूषण को कम करता है। इसमें यूजेनॉल कार्बनिक योगिक होता है जो मच्छर, कीड़े भगाने में मदद करता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें