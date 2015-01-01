पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान समारोह:डीएसपी बनने पर किया स्वागत, देश को गोल्ड मैडल दिलाना ही लक्ष्य: जितेंद्र सिंह

बाड़मेर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मरुगूंज संस्थान और टीम थार के वीर ने जितेंद्रसिंह का

जकार्ता में आयोजित एशियाई खेलों में रजत पदक जीतने के बाद हमारी टीम लगातार मेहनत कर रही है और मेरा अगला लक्ष्य है कि मैं अपने देश को गोल्ड मैडल दिलाऊं ताकि हमारे देश का गौरव बढ़ सके। साथ ही राजस्थान सरकार द्वारा खिलाड़ियों की भावना समझकर योग्यतानुसार आउट ऑफ टर्म पोस्टिंग देने से राज्य के खिलाड़ियों काे प्राेत्साहन मिलेगा।

सरकार ये कदम स्वागत योग्य है । उक्त उद्गार एशियाड गेम्स में 36 साल बाद घुड़सवारी में भारत को रजत पदक दिलाने वाले और हाल ही में राज्य सरकार द्वारा आउट ऑफ टर्म पोस्टिंग्स डीवाईएसपी बने जितेन्द्रसिंह मगरा ने मरुगूंज संस्थान और टीम थार के वीर द्वारा स्थानीय मल्लीनाथ महाविद्यालय छात्रावास में आयोजित अभिनंदन समारोह में व्यक्त किए।

टीम थार के वीर के प्रवक्ता अशोक राजपुरोहित ने बताया कि पश्चिमी राजस्थान के बाड़मेर जिले के रेतीले धोरों से निकले गुदड़ी के लाल जितेन्द्र सिंह भाटी ने इंडोनेशिया के जकार्ता में एशियाई खेलों में घुड़सवारी स्पर्धा में रजत पदक जीतकर इतिहास रचा था। बाड़मेर ही नहीं प्रदेश को गर्व पल देने वाले जितेंद्र सिंह को हाल ही में राज्य सरकार द्वारा आउट ऑफ टर्म पोस्टिंग से डीवाईएसपी बनाया गया है। राज्य सरकार द्वारा डीवाईएसपी बनाए जाने के बाद थार के गौरव जितेंद्र सिंह मगरा पहली बार बाड़मेर पहुंचे तो टीम थार के वीर और मरुगूंज संस्थान के सदस्यों ने उन्हें फूल मालाओं से लाद दिया।

इस दौरान मरुगूंज संस्थान और टीम थार के वीर के संयोजक रघुवीरसिंह तामलोर ने कहा कि जकार्ता में आयोजित 18वें एशियाई खेलों के 8वें दिन घुड़सवारी में भारतीय टीम ने 36 साल बाद रजत पदक हासिल कर नया इतिहास रचा था। उस दिन भारत ने घुड़सवारी स्पर्धा में भारत ने दो रजत जीते थे।

एकल स्पर्धा में पहला रजत फवाद मिर्जा ने दिलाया वहीं टीम स्पर्धा में भारत के जितेंद्र सिंह भाटी, राकेश कुमार, आशीष मलिक और फवाद ने कुल 121.30 सैकंड में रजत पदक हासिल किया था। अब राज्य सरकार द्वारा आऊट और टर्म पोस्टिंग से उन्हें डीवाईएसपी बनाकर प्रदेश के सभी खिलाड़ियों का हौसला अफजाई करना सरकार का बेहतरीन कदम है । इस दौरान लायंस क्लब बाड़मेर के अध्यक्ष रमेश जैन ,सुबोध शर्मा,श्रवण खदाव और छात्रावास के सह व्यवस्थापक हनुमानसिंह भुरटिया ने भी सम्बोधित किया।

