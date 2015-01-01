पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पंचायत समिति सदस्यों की धन्यवाद सभा कार्यक्रम:छत्तीस कौम को साथ में लेकर करेंगे विकास: जैन

बाड़मेर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बाड़मेर. धन्यवाद सभा को संबोधित करते हुए विधायक मेवाराम जैन।

बाड़मेर विधायक मेवाराम जैन, पंचायत समिति बाड़मेर के प्रधान प्रतिनिधि गिरधरसिंह सोढ़ा ने नव निर्वाचित पंचायत समिति सदस्य ममता मेगवाल एवं मगाराम बैरड़, जिला प्रमुख महेंद्र चौधरी द्वारा राणीगांव, बलाऊ व हीरे की ढाणी में आयोजित धन्यवाद सभा में शिरकत कर आमजन का आभार व्यक्त किया।

इस अवसर पर विधायक जैन ने कहा कि क्षेत्र की 36 कौम की जनता ने जो हमारे पर भरोसा एवं विश्वास कायम रखा है आप सभी का ह्रदय से आभार प्रकट करता हूं। जैन ने कहा कि प्रदेश की कांग्रेस सरकार आमजन के हितार्थ लोककल्याण की योजनाओं के माध्यम से आमजन की समस्याओं का समाधान कर रही है। हम सभी मिलकर आमजन की समस्याओं का समाधान करने में पूरी कोशिश करेंगे।

प्रधान प्रतिनिधि गिरधरसिंह सोढा ने कहा कि आप सभी के सहयोग से मुझे जो जिम्मेदारी मिली है आपको आश्वस्त करता हूँ कि सभी को साथ में लेकर विकास के कार्यों को मजबूती देंगे। कार्यक्रम को जिला परिषद उगमसिंह राणीगांव, रामसिंह बोथिया, नखताराम मेगवाल, उपप्रधान छोटूसिंह सहित कई लोगों ने संबोधित किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें