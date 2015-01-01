पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:सर्द हवाओं ने बढ़ाई सर्दी की रफ्तार, रात का पारा 10 डिग्री पहुंचा

बाड़मेर39 मिनट पहले
  • दिन रात के तापमान में 15 डिग्री का अंतर, सर्दी बढ़ने से रबी फसलों को फायदा, मौसमी बीमारियों की आशंका बढ़ी

जिले में सर्द हवाएं शुरू होने से पारा लगातार गिर रहा है। दिन व रात के तापमान में 15 डिग्री का अंतर आ गया है। मंगलवार सुबह से सर्दी का असर तेज रहा और दोपहर में धूप खिलने से कुछ राहत मिली। मंगलवार को अधिकतम तापमान 25.6 और न्यूनतम 10.9 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया।

शाम छह बजे से सर्द हवाएं शुरू होने के साथ हल्का कोहरा रहा। अरब सागर में बना सिस्टम कमजोर हो गया है। लेकिन उत्तरांचल में हुई बर्फबारी से रात ज्यादा ठंडी तो हैं, लेकिन तापमान में बढ़ोतरी हुई है, जबकि दिन के तापमान में 6 से 10 डिग्री की कमी आई है। जम्मू कश्मीर और हिमाचल में बर्फबारी के कारण यहां सर्दी बढ़ रही है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार आगामी दो दिन तक उत्तरी हवा का असर रहने की संभावना है।
उत्तर भारत में बर्फबारी से बढ़ी सर्दी, 19 दिसंबर तक और गिरेगा रात का पारा, शीतलहर चलने की संभावना

उत्तर भारत में हो रही बर्फबारी के कारण सर्दी अब पहाड़ों से उतर कर मैदानी इलाकाें पहुंच चुकी है। पश्चिमी राजस्थान में शीत लहर का आगमन हो चुका है। तापमापी का पारा भी नीचे उतरना शुरू हो चुका है। सुबह के समय चल रही ठंडी हवा ठिठुरा रही है। दिन के समय भी धूप सुहावनी लगना शुरू हो गई। मौसम विभाग का अनुमान है कि अभी तापमान और नीचे आकर 20डिग्री तक पहुंच सकता है।

जिले में मौसम में आए बदलाव के कारण अधिकतम व न्यूनतम पारा लगातार गिर रहा है। मंगलवार सुबह हल्की सर्द हवाएं चलने से लोग ठिठुरने लगे। हालांकि, सूरज चढ़ने के साथ ही गुनगुनी धूप निकली तो लोगों को सर्दी से राहत मिली। मौसम विभाग ने आगामी 19 दिसंबर तक प्रदेश में मौसम साफ रहने और तापमान में और गिरावट होने से सर्दी का असर बढ़ने की संभावना जताई है। 19 को बाड़मेर का न्यूनतम पारा 8 डिग्री पहुंचने की संभावना है।

