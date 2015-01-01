पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:रात को गायब युवक पेड़ से लटका मिला, आरोप;पीट-पीट कर मार डाला

बाड़मेर/चौहटन2 घंटे पहले
मृतक युवक।
  • चौहटन के बूठ राठौड़ान के मते का तला की घटना, शरीर पर गंभीर चोट के निशान

चौहटन के बूठ राठौड़ान के मते का तला में एक 23 वर्षीय युवक का शव पेड़ से लगे फंदे पर लटका हुआ मिला। जब परिजनों ने इसे नीचे उतार देखा तो उसके शरीर पर गंभीर चोंटों के निशान थे। इस चौहटन थाना पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और युवक के शव को चौहटन अस्पताल लाया गया। परिजनों का आरोप है कि गुरुवार रात 10-11 बजे घर से निकले युवक की पीट-पीट कर हत्या कर दी और शव को आत्महत्या का रूप देने के लिए पेड़ से लटका दिया। घटना के बाद पुलिस मामले की छानबीन में जुट गई है। अभी तक पोस्टमार्टम नहीं हुआ है। घटना की खबर सुनने के बाद चौहटन अस्पताल में राजपूत समाज के लोगों की भीड़ जमा हो गई। हत्या का मामला दर्ज कर आरोपियों को तत्काल गिरफ्तार किए जाने की मांग की जा रही है।

पुलिस के अनुसार चौहटन उपखंड मुख्यालय से 20 किमी. दूर स्थित बूठ राठौड़ान ग्राम पंचायत के मते का तला में गुरुवार रात से निकले युवक का शव पेड़ पर लटका हुआ मिला। बूठ राठौड़ान निवासी जगमाल सिंह पुत्र इंद्र सिंह राजपूत का शव उसके घर से करीब 200 मीटर दूर एक खेत में पेड़ से लटका हुआ मिला। शुक्रवार को कुछ लोगों ने सूचना दी कि युवक का शव पेड़ से लटक रहा है। इस पर परिजन मौके पर पहुंचे। इसके बाद उसे घर लेकर गए। जब शरीर पर गंभीर चोटें देखी तो पुलिस को सूचित किया। इस पर पुलिस के सहयोग से शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए चौहटन अस्पताल लाया गया। मृतक युवक के भाई जोधपुर में रहते है, ऐसे में उनका इंतजार किया गया।
युवक की गर्दन व पैरों पर घाव के निशान मिले

मृतक के शरीर पर लोहे के सरिए या लाठी से वार किए हुए नजर आ रहे है। गुप्तांग पर गंभीर चोटें है। गर्दन और पैरों पर भी चोटों के निशान है। गुप्तांग से बहा खून पैरों तक गया है। ऐसे में युवक को बांध कर उसके साथ एक से अधिक लोगों ने मारपीट की है। शरीर के पीठ में भी कुछ जगह चोटें नजर आई। परिजनों का आरोप है कि कुछ लोगों ने युवक को बंधक बनाकर उसके साथ गंभीर मारपीट कर हत्या कर दी। युवक के पास जो मोबाइल था वो नहीं मिला है। इसके बाद शव को पेड़ से लटका कर आत्महत्या का रूप देने का प्रयास किया गया। इस घटना के बाद लोगों में आक्रोश फूट गया। परिजन आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किए जाने की मांग कर रहे है। परिजनों का आरोप है कि युवक उसके पडौसी के घर गया था, जहां उसके साथ मारपीट कर हत्या कर दी और शव पेड़ से लटका दिया।

मृतक की मां कैंसर तो पिता को लकवा हो रखा
मृतक जगमालसिंह अविवाहित था, खुद हैंडीक्राफ्ट का काम करता है और लॉकडाउन के बाद घर पर ही था। इसकी मां को कैंसर और पिता लकवाग्रस्त है। मृतक के तीन भाई है, जिसमें दो बड़े और एक छोटा है।

