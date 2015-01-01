पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:युवाओं को इतिहास का ज्ञान जरूरी, ताकि कोई इसे तोड़ मरोड़कर पेश न कर सकें: रेटा

बाड़मेर9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जय राजपुताना संघ का दिवाली स्नेह मिलन समारोह व साफा प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम का आयोजन

जय राजपुताना संघ द्वारा आयोजित स्नेह मिलन व साफा प्रशिक्षण समारोह बाड़मेर के शिव शक्ति जसदेर धाम पर आयोजित हुआ। कार्यक्रम में सभी क्षत्रिय युवा राजपूती पोशाक व केशरिया साफा पहनकर अपनी संस्कृति व पहनावे के प्रति उत्साह दिखाया। कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत अतिथियों द्वारा मां भगवती के समक्ष दीप प्रज्वलित कर तथा भामाशाह तनसिंह चौहान व समाज सेवी मेघराजसिंह पड़ियार को याद कर आयोजन को शुरू किया गया। कार्यक्रम में संघ के संस्थापक भंवरसिंह रेटा ने संबोधन में कहा कि आज का क्षत्रिय हमारे पूर्वजों के बलिदान व इतिहास को भूलता जा रहा है।

इस वजह से हमारे पवित्र इतिहास को तोड़मरोड़ कर पेश किया जा रहा है, इसलिए जय राजपुताना संघ तीन दिवसीय शिविरों में संस्कारों का ज्ञान, इतिहास की जानकारी, युवाओं को कॅरियर गाइड, संस्कृति को जीवित रखने के लिए साफा बांधने का ज्ञान, तलवार बाजी व संघ क्षत्राणी कल्प योजना के माध्यम से समाज मे हर साल करीब आठ सौ क्षत्राणियों को पेंशन के रूप में सहयोग करते है।

कार्यक्रम में रावत त्रिभुवनसिंह ने कहा कि शिक्षा उस शेरनी का दूध है जो भी पीयेगा वही नेतृत्व करेगा तथा शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में मेहनत कर युवाओं को समाज व जिले का गौरव बढ़ाने के लिए कहा। कैप्टन हीरसिंह भाटी ने कहा कि बाड़मेर वीर योद्धाओं की भूमि है। इस क्षेत्र के वीरों के बलिदान से पूरे देश को गर्व हैं। राजपूत कुछ जेहन में ठान लेता है तो कर दिखाता है।

इसी तरह युवाओं को भी अपने भविष्य के लिए ठानकर कुछ कर दिखाने को कहा। समारोह में जय नारायण व्यास यूनिवर्सिटी के छात्रसंघ अध्यक्ष रविन्द्र सिंह भाटी ने कहा कि देश का भविष्य युवा शक्ति के कंधों पर है। युवा आप है आपको अपने हुनर व काबिलियत को जगाकर अपने आप को आजमाना होगा। कार्यक्रम में आजादसिंह राठौड़ ने कहा कि हमें हर क्षेत्र में आगे रहना है। वर्तमान समय में राजपूत समाज की राजनीति में महत्वपूर्ण आवश्यकता है। एक सफल नेतृत्व व सेवाभावी राजनीति में हमारी आवश्यकता है। अन्य कौम इसका समर्थन करती है। हमें आगे आना होगा।

कार्यक्रम में समाजसेवी जोगेंद्र सिंह चौहान, सरपंच संघ के जिलाध्यक्ष हिन्दुसिंह तामलोर, युवा नेता भोमसिंह बलाई, संभाग प्रभारी भीमसिंह पड़ियार संघ, जिला संरक्षक गेमरसिंह सोनड़ी, जिला संयोजक महेन्द्र सिंह मुनाबाव, मलसिंह उण्डखा, उगमसिंह सुरा, सरपंच दलपतसिंह बिशाला आगौर, गिरधरसिंह उण्डखा ने भी सं‍बोधित किया। कार्यक्रम दो भागों में आयोजित हुआ। प्रथम चरण में बांकसिंह महाबार ने युवाओं को पेजदार साफे व गिरधरसिंह उण्डखा ने बाड़मेरी साफे का प्रशिक्षण दिया। कार्यक्रम में संघ के जिला प्रमुख उम्मेदसिंह देवका व कार्यकर्ता श्यामसिंह महाबार द्वारा तलवार बाजी कर सभी अतिथियों व युवाओं को आकर्षित किया।

कार्यक्रम में आए सभी कार्यकर्ताओं के लिए छगनसिंह सिणली ने केशरिया मास्क बांटकर कोरोना महामारी से बचाव रखने को कहा। इस अवसर पर हडवंतसिंह बांदरा, महेंद्र सिंह कोळू, रावतसिंह खारिया, रणजीतसिंह पड़ियार, सोहनसिंह सुवाला, रूपसिंह फोगेरा, मदनसिंह ढोक, छगनसिंह सिणली, नारायणसिंह गिड़ा, मनोहरसिंह तिलवाड़ा, विक्रमसिंह खारिया, बाबूसिंह उण्डखा, जुगतसिंह पड़ियार समेत सैकड़ों कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे।

