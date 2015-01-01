पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायती राज चुनाव:जिप. से भाजपा-कांग्रेस ने 2-2 और पंस. के 24-45, रालोपा से 1 व 11 निर्दलियों ने पर्चे भरे

बाड़मेर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नामांकन में अब सिर्फ दो दिन शेष, तीन दिनों में 10 फीसदी सीटों पर ही नामांकन जमा हुए

पंचायती राज चुनाव के तीसरे दिन भाजपा-कांग्रेस ने जोश के साथ प्रत्याशियों को मैदान में उतारा और नामांकन भरने के लिए पहुंचे। शुक्रवार को बाड़मेर जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए भाजपा-कांग्रेस के 2-2 नामांकन आए। जबकि जिले की अलग-अलग पंचायत समिति से कांग्रेस के 45, भाजपा के 24, रालोपा का 1 और निर्दलीय 11 प्रत्याशियों ने नामांकन भरा। अब तक तीन दिनों में जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए 6 और पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के 92 नामांकन जमा हुए हैं।

जिला परिषद के सिर्फ 5 वार्ड से ही नामांकन आए हैं, जबकि 32 ऐसे हैं जहां तीसरे दिन तक कोई नामांकन नहीं आया। इसी तरह 21 पंचायत समितियों में 389 पंचायत समिति सदस्य की सीटें है, लेकिन अब 80 सीटों से ही नामांकन आए है। ऐसे में करीब 309 सीट से एक भी नामांकन नहीं आया।

एडीएम ओमप्रकाश विश्नोई ने बताया कि बाड़मेर जिला मुख्यालय पर जिला परिषद सदस्यों के लिए नामांकन जमा किए जा रहे हैं। इसके लिए सुबह 10 से दोपहर 3 बजे तक का समय है। पंचायत समिति सदस्यों भी पंचायत समिति मुख्यालय पर नामांकन लिए जा रहे हैं। अब शनिवार और रविवार को नामांकन भरे जाएंगे।

रविवार को अवकाश रहेगा। 10 नवंबर को नामांकन पत्रों की जांच होगी और 11 को नाम वापसी के बाद शाम 3 बजे प्रत्याशियों की अंतिम सूची जारी की जाएगी। इसके बाद 23 नवंबर को पहले चरण का मतदान होगा। पंचायत चुनाव को लेकर प्रशिक्षण दिया जा रहा है।
जिला परिषद बाड़मेर से अब तक आए 6 नामांकन
वार्ड 1 से ढेली देवी ने निर्दलीय, वार्ड 8 से देरामाराम ने कांग्रेस, 18 से कैलाश बैनीवाल कांग्रेस, 11 से ईशांक खां कांग्रेस, 11 से आसूराम भाजपा, 14 से मोहनी भाजपा से नामांकन भरा।

21 पंचायत समितियों में 92 नामांकन आए
तीसरे दिन तक बालोतरा व बाड़मेर से 8-8, बाड़मेर ग्रामीण से 9, बायतु से 3, चौहटन व, धनाऊ से 4-4, धोरीमन्ना से 14, गडरारोड से 2, गिड़ा से 9, गुड़ामालानी से 4, पाटौदी से 4, पायला कल्ला से 6, रामसर व समदड़ी से 1-1, शिव से 3, सिणधरी से 2, सिवाना से 8 प्रत्याशियों ने नामांकन दाखिल किया। इसमें कांग्रेस से 52, भाजपा से 24, रालोपा से 1, सीपीआई से 1, निर्दलीय 12 प्रत्याशियों ने पर्चे भरे।

