ग्रामीणों में रोष:नोख की शान रही कभी हवेलियां आज कूड़ाघर से भी ज्यादा बदतर,वर्षों पहले बनी कलात्मक हवेलियों का नहीं हो रहा है सार संभाल

नोख4 घंटे पहले
जैसलमेर जिले के अंतिम छोर पर स्थित नोख कस्बे में बनी सुंदरी करण का प्रतीक रूपी यह हवेलियां इन दिनों बदहाल स्थिति में है क्योंकि किसी जमाने में यह हवेलियां राजा महाराजाओं के हाकम का निवास हुआ करती थी। जिस समय इन हवेलियों की बात ही कुछ और थी। इन हवेलियों में बैठे हाकम बड़े-बड़े फैसले किया करते थे। संबंधित विभाग का ध्यान इस ओर नहीं होने के कारण इन हवेलियों की सुध लेने वाला कोई नहीं जिसके चलते दिनों दिन स्थिति बदहाल होती जा रही हैं।हवेलिया जर्जर हो रही है बनने के बाद से इन हवेलियों की मरम्मत का कार्य आज तक नहीं हुआ जिसके चलते इनकी स्थिति बदहाल है।

रात्रि के समय शराबियों असामाजिक तत्व का अड्डा बन के रह गई हैं। वहीं हवेलियों के आगे कचरा डालने के कारण वहां पर कचरा पात्र का भंडार बन के रह गया जिस पर आए दिन मुख्य बाजार मैं सैकड़ों की तादात में आवारा पशु मंडराते नजर आ रहे हैं। वही पॉलिथीन वह कचरा डालने के कारण पशु इन पॉलिथीन को खाकर मौत का ग्रास बनते जा रहे हैं।

फिर भी संबंधित विभाग का ध्यान इस ओर नहीं होने के कारण ग्रामीणों में रोष हैं। वहीं ग्रामीणों ने मांग की है कि सुंदरीकरण का प्रतीक इन हवेलियों के रखरखाव का जिम्मा देकर इन हवेलियों का जीर्णोद्धार करवाया जाए। ताकि वर्षों पहले बनी यह हवेलियां अपना अस्तित्व बचा सके lएक तरफ तो सरकार करोड़ों रुपए खर्च कर नए भवनों का निर्माण करवा रही है।

दूसरी तरफ वर्षों पहले बनी सुंदरी करण का प्रतीक पुरानी हवेलियों की ओर इनका रुक नहीं होने के कारण करोड़ों रुपए की लागत से बनी यह हवेलियां अपना अस्तित्व खोती नजर आ रही हैl वही ग्रामीणों ने मांग की है कि हवेली के आगे डाला कतरे को हटाकर होने वाली दुविधा से इन आवारा पशुओं को बताया जाए

जैसलमेर जिले के अंतिम छोर पर स्थित यह हवेलियां वर्षों पहले अपना अलग ही वजूद रखती थी। इसके सौंदर्यीकरण के चर्चे दूर-दूर तक हुआ करते थे। राजा महाराजाओं के हाकम का निवास हुआ करती थी। यह हवेलियांl इन दिनों पुरातत्व विभाग का ध्यान वह संबंधित विभाग का ध्यान इस ओर नहीं होने के कारण दिनों दिन यह हवेलियां अपना अस्तित्व खोती नजर आ रही है जिसके चलते आने वाले समय में यह हवेलियां कचरा डालने का स्थान बन के रह जाएगी।
-श्रीराम राइका, समाजसेवी, नोख

^पिछले लंबे समय से इन हवेलियों के आगे कचरा डालने के कारण इन हवेलियों के आगे कचरे के ढेर लग गए हैं। जिस पर आए दिन आवारा पशु मंडराते रहते हैं वह इनको खाकर अपनी मौत का ग्रास बनते जा रहे हैं। समय रहते अगर संबंधित विभाग का ध्यान इस ओर नहीं गया तो इन हवेलियों का वजूद खत्म हो रहा है।
-रूपसिंह जसोड, समाजसेवी, नोख

