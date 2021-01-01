पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहल:टावरीवाला विद्यालय के विकास के लिए आयल इंडिया लिमिटेड ने की पहल

नोख15 घंटे पहले
  • विद्यालय में सुविधाएं बढ़ेंगी, पेयजल तथा अन्य असुविधाओं को दूर करने का प्रयास

क्षेत्र के भारत पाक सीमा के नजदीक राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय टावरीवाला में इन दिनों अध्यापकों की कमी आमजन और बच्चों के लिए परेशानी का कारण बनी हुई है। वहीं अध्यापकों की कमी के चलते विद्यालय में मूलभूत सुविधाओं का भी अभाव है। क्षेत्र में आयल इंडिया लिमिटेड तेल के भंडार मिलने के कारण टावरीवाला क्षेत्र में सरकार द्वारा गांव में काफी विकास करवाया गया है।

विद्यालय परिसर में भी आधुनिक तकनीकी की सुविधा उपलब्ध करवाई गई है, लेकिन विद्यालय में स्टाफ की कमी होने के कारण बच्चों और ग्रामीणों को कोई लाभ नहीं मिल पा रहा है। विद्यालय में व्याख्याता के दो पद रिक्त है। वहीं लेवल 2 के 2 पद रिक्त है। एलडीसी का एक पद रिक्त होने के कारण बच्चों की पढ़ाई में समस्याएं हो रही है।

जानकारी के अनुसार विद्यालय परिसर में प्रोजेक्ट के जरिए क्लासेस लगाकर 9 से 12वीं के छात्रों को पढ़ाया जा रहा है। वहीं विद्यालय में पेयजल की सुविधाएं नहीं होने के कारण विद्यालय स्टाफ तथा बच्चों को पेयजल संकट का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। विद्यालय के चारों तरफ चारदीवारी नहीं होने के कारण भी यहां पर हर समय आवारा पशुओं का जमावड़ा रहता है। विद्यालय परिसर में एक पानी का टांका बना हुआ है जो कि रेत में दफन हो गया है।

वहीं विद्यालय स्टाफ के लिए दो क्वार्टर ही बने हैं। जिसके आसपास भी रेत के ढिब्बे आ गए हैं। इस विद्यालय में आयल इंडिया द्वारा 6 जून को सोलर सिस्टम से जोड़ा गया था, जो कि एक तूफान आने के कारण सोलर सिस्टम सहित उड़ गया। उसके बाद आयल इंडिया लिमिटेड के कर्मचारियों द्वारा 28 जनवरी को पुनः सोलर सिस्टम लगाकर इस विद्यालय को सोलर सिस्टम से जोड़ा गया तथा विद्यार्थियों को सुविधा उपलब्ध करवाई जा रही है।

