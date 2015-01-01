पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सार्वजनिक सभा भवन:सार संभाल के अभाव में सार्वजनिक सभा भवन जर्जर अवस्था में

नोख6 घंटे पहले
उपतहसील क्षेत्र के पूनम सिंह की ढाणी में स्थित सार्वजनिक सभा भवन विभागीय अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों की लापरवाही के कारण उदासीनता के आंसू बहा रहा है। ढाणी में स्थित सार्वजनिक सभा भवन का निर्माण हुए कई वर्ष हो चुके हैं।

लेकिन समय पर सुध नहीं लेने के कारण वर्तमान में जर्जर अवस्था में हैं। जिसके कारण न तो यह भवन लोगो के लिए उपयोग में आ रहा हैं ओर न ही संबधित ग्राम पंचायत इसकी मरम्मत करवा रहा है। जिसके कारण आसपास रहने वाले लोगों को सार्वजनिक सभाभवन का कोई फायदा नहीं हो रहा है और देखरेख के अभाव में जर्जर हाे गया हैं। ग्रामीणों ने बताया की सार्वजनिक सभा भवन की वर्तमान में खिड़कियां व दरवाजे गायब है।

जिसके कारण दिनभर आवारा पशु भवन में बैठे रहते हैं। समय पर पंचायत की ओर से देखरेख नहीं करने के कारण बबूल की झाडियां भी भवन में उग चुकी हैं। ग्रामीणों ने मांग की है कि ढाणी में स्थित सार्वजनिक सभा भवन की मरम्मत करवाई जाए जिससे लोगों को हो रही समस्या से निजात मिल सके।

