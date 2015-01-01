पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुख्यमंत्री सहायता कोष:बासनी हादसे में मृत छह लोगों के शव पाटोदी पहुंचे, आज होगा अंतिम संस्कार

पाटोदी4 घंटे पहले
जोधपुर के बासनी में एक निर्माणाधीन फैक्ट्री की छत गिरने से आठ श्रमिकों की दर्दनाक मौत हो गई थी। इसमें से छह श्रमिक पाटोदी क्षेत्र के निवासी है। हादसे की जानकारी मिलते ही पूरे क्षेत्र में शोक की लहर फैल गई। बुधवार को दिनभर क्षेत्र में शोक-मातम का माहौल रहा। कई घर-परिवार में चूल्हे नहीं जले। शोक के चलते बाजार में काफी दुकानें बंद रही।

ग्रामवासियों ने मृतक के परिजनों के पास जाकर ढांढस बंधवाया। मृतकों के आश्रितों को मुख्यमंत्री सहायता कोष से दो-दो लाख रुपए की आर्थिक सहायता की इधर बुधवार को जोधपुर में दिनभर उचित मुआवजे की मांग को लेकर प्रदर्शन चला।हादसे के शिकार छह लोग एक ही प्रजापत समाज से है। इस दुखद हादसे को लेकर समाज के व्यापारियों ने पाटोदी में स्थित अपनी-अपनी दुकानें बंद रखी। अधिकांश घरों में चूल्हे नहीं जले। एक साथ छह लोगों की मौत की खबर सुनकर हर कोई स्तब्ध रह गया।

हादसे में शिकार राजाराम पुत्र दलाराम प्रजापत (22) निवासी मेकाणियों की ढाणी सांगरानाड़ी का विवाह भी दो साल पहले हुआ था। राजाराम की 10 माह की लड़की भी है। वह मजदूरी के साथ पढ़ाई भी करता था। घर में कमाने वाला राजाराम ही । इधर परिजनों का हाल भी बुरा है। मृतक रेवताराम पुत्र पोकरराम उम्र 22 वर्ष निवासी केसरपुरा की एक साल पहले ही शादी हुई थी।

परिवार में माता पिता, पत्नी व भाई बहिन है। परिवार में भी सबसे बड़ा भी रेवताराम था। मृतक हरकाराम पुत्र कोहलाराम प्रजापत (26) वर्ष चिलानाड़ी के परिवार में उसके दो लड़के व वृद्ध पिता है। पिता वृद्ध होने के साथ विकलांग भी है। मृतक जसाराम पुत्र नगाराम प्रजापत (42) निवासी भूराणियों की ढाणी चिलानाडी के चार लड़के व एक लड़की है। बच्चों के सिर से पिता का साया उठने से परिवार गमगीन हो गया है। मृतक

हीराराम चुनाराम (39) निवासी चिलानाड़ी के परिवार में भी पत्नी, दो लड़के व एक लड़की, मृतक मालाराम पुत्र मिश्राराम (24)निवासी भगवानपुरा के दो लड़के है। बासनी इंडस्ट्रीयल एसोसिएशन की ओर से प्रत्येक मृतक के आश्रितों को 10-10 लाख रुपए की आर्थिक सहायता घोषणा पर मामला शांत हुआ तथा परिजन शव उठाने पर राजी हुए। देर शाम समझाइश के बाद पोस्टमार्टम कर शव परिजनों को सुपुर्द किए गए। अंतिम संस्कार गुरूवार को किया जाएगा।

