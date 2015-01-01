पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

शिविर:शहीद राय अलीपुरा में पशु का उपचार शिविर में 405 पशुओं के टीके लगाए

पोकरण4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

उरमूल ट्रस्ट बीकानेर के तत्वावधान में व एच डी एफ सी बैंक के वित्तीय सहयोग से संचालित मरुगंधा परियोजना के तहत व पशुपालन विभाग के सहयोग से मंगलवार को शहीद राय अलीपुरा में पशु स्वास्थ्य जांच, उपचार एवं टीकाकरण शिविर का आयोजन किया गया। परियोजना प्रबन्धक दीनदयाल अरोडा ने बताया कि शिविर मे 24 गायो व 405 छोटे पशुओं में खुरपका मुंहपका बीमारी का टीकाकरण व खुजली रोग से

ग्रसित 66 ऊटाें का इलाज वरिष्ठ पशु चिकित्साधिकारी डॉ. सुरेन्द्रसिंह तंवर के निर्देशन में किया गया। क्लस्टर कार्डिनेटर नगेन्द्र माथुर ने टीकाकरण के महत्व के बारे में जानकारी दी। शिविर में क्षेत्रीय समन्वयक द्वारकाराम जयपाल, पशुधन सहायक वीरेंद्र जुईया ने सहयोग दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें