अभ्रद्र व्यवहार:निरीक्षण की आड़ में शिक्षकों को परेशान करने का आरोप, अध्यापकों ने दिया ज्ञापन

पोकरण5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • संभागीय आयुक्त पर शिक्षकों ने लगाया अभ्रद्र व्यवहार करने का आरोप

राजस्थान शिक्षक संघ राष्ट्रीय उपशाखा भणियाणा के अध्यक्ष खींवसिंह गोदारा के नेतृत्व में शिक्षकों ने मुख्यमंत्री ,शिक्षा मंत्री एवं प्रमुख शासन सचिव शासन राजस्थान सरकार के नाम उपखंड अधिकारी भणियाणा को ज्ञापन सौंपा गया। संघ प्रवक्ता भंवरसिंह चौधरी ने बताया कि संभागीय आयुक्त डॉ. समित शर्मा द्वारा राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय सिणगारी की महिला प्रधानाचार्य श्रीमती ज्योति गोस्वामी के साथ निरीक्षण के नाम पर अभद्र एवं निंदनीय व्यवहार किया गया। जिसका संगठन कड़े शब्दों में निंदा करता है।

संभागीय आयुक्त डॉ. समित शर्मा के खिलाफ आवश्यक कार्यवाही व भविष्य में निरीक्षण के नाम पर शिक्षकों को प्रताड़ित करने वाले अधिकारियों पर अंकुश लगाने की मांग की गई। संयुक्त निदेशक माध्यमिक शिक्षा जोधपुर द्वारा शिक्षकों से वाट्सएप पर प्रतिदिन उपस्थिति रजिस्टर की फोटो मांगी जा रही है। इसआदेश को तत्काल निरस्त की मांग की गई। जैसलमेर जैसे विशाल भू-भाग में मोबाइल नेटवर्क नहीं मिलने के कारण

होने से उपस्थिति समय पर नहीं पहुंचने के कारण शिक्षक परेशान हैं। जिला उपाध्यक्ष नरेंद्रसिंह गोदारा ने बताया कि शिक्षकों का मार्च माह का बकाया वेतन, बकाया मंहगाई भत्ता एवं बोनस तत्काल दिया जाए। शिक्षकों की वर्तमान में की जाने वाली वेतन कटौती को तत्काल रोक लगाई जावे। शिक्षकों की उपरोक्त मांगों पर गंभीरता पूर्वक विचार कर शिक्षकों को राहत दी जावे। इस अवसर पर मनोहरसिंह, जगन्नाथ सारण, मुकेश कुमार, त्रिलोकचंद, आवड़राम, पूरणसिंह, मोहित कुमार, पुरखाराम व सुरेन्द्र कुमार यादव सहित काफी संख्या में शिक्षक मौजूद थे।

