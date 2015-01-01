पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:कृषि वैज्ञानिकों ने रबी फसलों का किया निरीक्षण, कृषकों को दी जानकारी

पोकरण3 घंटे पहले
इस समय क्षेत्र के किसान रबी की फसलों की बुवाई कर रहे है। कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र पोकरण के कृषि वैज्ञानिकों ने रबी की फसलों का निरक्षण किया । केन्द्र के वैज्ञानिक चन्द्र प्रकाश मीणा ने बताया कि किसान जीरा, चना, सरसों, रायडा इत्यादि की बुवाई कर रहे हैं। जिनमे उन्नत किस्म के बीज, बीजोपचार, उचित मात्रा में खाद, फॉस्फोरस के लिए सिंगल सुपर फास्फेट का उपयोग व उचित दूरी पर बुवाई करने की आवश्यकता बताई। सब्जियों में मिर्ची, बैंगन, टमाटर की खेती का जायजा बिलिया गाव में किया। सब्जियों के कीटों एवं रोगों का प्रकोप अधिक होने की संभावना बनी रहती इसलिए किसानों को अधिक सतर्कता की आवश्यकता होती हैं। ताकि कीटों से होने वाले आर्थिक नुकसान को कम किया जा सके।

पशुपालन वैज्ञानिक डॉ. राम निवास ढाका ने बताया कि बुवाई से पहले खेत में अच्छी तरह से गोबर का खाद, मुर्गियों की बिट, बकरी का खाद आदि का समुचित उपयोग करके किसान रसायनिक खादों का इस्तेमाल कम करके खेती पर आने वाली लागत को कम कर सकते हैं। उन्होंने किसानों को खेती के साथ साथ पशुपालन, मुर्गीपालन, बकरी पालन एवं मछली पालन करके किसान खेती में होने वाली जोखिम को कम करने की आवश्यकता की बात कहीं। भ्रमण के दौरान बिलिया गांव के किसान सुमेरसिंह के सब्जियों में आने वाले रोगों व कीटों की समस्याओं का निदान किया।

