नगरपालिका चुनाव:प्रत्याशियों की बाड़ाबंदी, भाजपा-कांग्रेस नेता अज्ञातवास ले गए, कल आएंगे नतीजे

पोकरण15 घंटे पहले
  • अध्यक्ष पद के लिए दोनों दलों ने निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों को साथ लिया

नगरपालिका चुनाव में मतदान के साथ ही कांग्रेस और भाजपा दोनों पार्टियों में खलबली मचनी शुरू हो गई। वहीं मतदान प्रक्रिया के तुरंत बाद से ही दोनों राजनैतिक दलों के आला कमान से अपने अपने प्रत्याशियों को उठाना शुरू कर दिया। जिसके चलते गुरुवार की रात्रि से राजनैतिक दलों ने अपने प्रत्याशियों को अज्ञात वास पर भेजना शुरू कर दिया।

वहीं जिन वार्डों में राजनैतिक दलों के समर्थित निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार है उन्हें भी राजनैतिक दलों ने अज्ञातवास पर भेज दिया। ऐसे में शहर में चुनावी रंगत देखने को मिल रही है। प्रत्याशियों को अज्ञात वास में भेजने के साथ ही राजनैतिक दलों के नेता इन दिनों वार्डों में चुनाव के दौरान प्रबल निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों की भी तलाश में जुट गए हैं।

कई बसों में तो कई निजी वाहनों से हुए रवाना
राजनैतिक दलों द्वारा प्रत्याशियों की बाड़ेबंदी के साथ ही कई प्रत्याशी गुरुवार की रात्रि को ही बसों में सवार कर ले गए। वहीं राजनैतिक दलों के नेता तथा राजनैतिक पार्टियों के सिंबल से चुनाव लड़ने वाले कई प्रत्याशी सुबह निजी वाहनों से अपने तय स्थान के लिए रवाना हुए। ऐसे में शहर से प्रत्याशियों के बाहर जाने का सिलसिला बदस्तुर दोपहर तक जारी रहा।

निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों को रहेगा दबदबा इस बार नगरपालिका में अध्यक्ष बोर्ड बनाने के लिए निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों की महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका रहेगी तथा नगरपालिका में निर्दलियों का बोलबाला रहेगा। इस बार नगरपालिका में लगभग 6-7 निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों की पार्षद के रूप में आने की संभावना बनी हुई है।

जिसके चलते निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों को दबदबा रहेगा। वहीं कांग्रेस व भाजपा को बोर्ड बनाने के लिए निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों का हाथ थामना पड़ेगा। जिसके चलते राजनैतिक दल निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों को अपने कब्जे में लेने के लिए पूर्ण रूप से जुटी हुई है।

कल प्रत्याशियों के खुलेंगे भाग्य रविवार को नगरपालिका में पार्षद के रूप में पहुंचने के लिए शहर के 103 प्रत्याशियों का भाग्य खुलने समय आ गया है। रविवार की सुबह 9 बजे से ही मतगणना शुरू हो जाएगी। वहीं मतगणना के दौरान नगरपालिका चुनाव में खड़े कुल 103 प्रत्याशियों में से 24 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य की रेखा खुलेगी।

