भाजपा संवेदनहीन पार्टी है:संवेदनहीन पार्टी है भाजपा, कांग्रेस को वोट देकर विजयी बनाएं: वैभव

पोकरण2 घंटे पहले
  • बागर मैदान में आयोजित सभा में वैभव ने की कांग्रेस के पक्ष में मतदान की अपील

भाजपा संवेदनहीन पार्टी है। कोरोना काल में जहां राजस्थान सरकार आमजन को ध्यान में रखते हुए उनके हित के लिए कार्य कर रही थी। वहीं दूसरी ओर भाजपा सरकार यह षडयंत्र रच रही थी कि कांग्रेस सरकार को किस तरह तोड़ा जा सके। कोरोना काल में जहां हर व्यक्ति संवेदनशील होकर कार्य कर रहा था वहीं भाजपा सरकार ने संवेदनहीनता का एक उदाहरण पेश किया है।

यह बात आरसीए के अध्यक्ष वैभव गहलोत ने शहर के गांधी चौक स्थित बागर मैदान में आयोजित सभा के दौरान उपस्थित आमजन को संबोधित करते हुए कही। नगरपालिका चुनाव को लेकर कांग्रेस पार्टी द्वारा शहर के बागर मैदान में सभा का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में आरसीए अध्यक्ष वैभव गहलोत, जोधपुर विधायक मनीषा पंवार, केबिनेट मंत्री साले मोहम्मद, फलोदी के महेश व्यास, भणियाणा जिला प्रमुख प्रतिनिधि रणवीर गोदारा, पर्यवेक्षक श्रवण पटेल, नगरपरिषद अध्यक्ष हरिवल्लभ कल्ला, पूर्व जिला प्रमुख नेनदान रतनू, अब्दुला फकीर, वरिष्ठ नेता आनंदीलाल गुचिया, नारायणदास रंगा उपस्थित थे।

बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए वैभव गहलोत ने कहा कि कांग्रेस सरकार ने हमेशा आमजन की भावनाओं का पूर्ण ध्यान रखते हुए कार्य किया है। कोरोना काल ओर लॉकडाउन में लोगों को होने वाली समस्याओं को ध्यान में रखते हुए लोगों को घरों पर खाद्य सामग्री पहुंचाने का कार्य भी किया। जिसके चलते कांग्रेस ने लोगों के दिलों पर राज किया है। उन्होंने जनता से अपील की कि ऐसा ही प्यार वह आगामी नगरपालिका चुनाव में कांग्रेस पार्टी पर दिखाकर सभी प्रत्याशियों को भारी मतों से विजयी बनाएं।

कार्यक्रम के दौरान केबिनेट मंत्री साले मोहम्मद ने भी उपस्थित लोगों को संबोधित करते हुए कांग्रेस द्वारा आमजन की सुविधा के लिए किए गए कार्यों और योजनाओं के बारे में जानकारी दी। साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस सरकार के आते ही राजकीय अस्पताल में मरीजों और आमजन के लिए सुविधाएं शुरू हो गई है और जल्द ही सभी जांचों की व्यवस्था पोकरण राजकीय अस्पताल में हो ऐसी व्यवस्था की जाएगी। इस दौरान जोधपुर विधायक मनीषा पंवार, फलोदी से आए महेश व्यास ने भी कांग्रेस पार्टी के समर्थन में मतदान की अपील की।

कार्यक्रम के अंत में नारायणदास रंगा ने उपस्थित लोगों को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि विपक्ष द्वारा भ्रांतियां फैलाई जा रही है कि वह अध्यक्ष पद के लिए लड़ रहे हैं लेकिन अध्यक्ष और पार्षद का निर्णय पार्टी द्वारा तय किया जाएगा। ऐसे में अभी सभी प्रत्याशी सिर्फ और सिर्फ पार्षद की लड़ाई में है। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने उपस्थित लोगों का धन्यवाद ज्ञापित किया। कार्यक्रम का संचालन जैसलमेर पार्षद लीलाधर दैया द्वारा किया गया।
सांकड़ा में आयोजित गांधी मेले के पोस्टर का किया विमोचन कार्यक्रम के पश्चात आरसीए अध्यक्ष वैभव गहलोत, केबिनेट मंत्री साले मोहम्मद, पूर्व जिला प्रमुख अब्दुला फकीर, पर्यवेक्षक श्रवण पटेल, जगदीश राजपुरोहित, तनसिंह सांकड़ा ने देवरंग होटल के हॉल में सांकड़ा में शहीद दिवस के अवसर पर आयोजित होने वाले गांधी मेले के पोस्टर का विमोचन किया।

