दीपावली:पंचायती राज चुनाव और दीपावली पर्व शांतिपूर्वक तरीके से मनाएं: डीएसपी

पोकरण4 घंटे पहले
शहर के पुलिस थाने में सोमवार को दीपावली पर्व व पंचायतीराज चुनाव को लेकर सुबह 10.30 बजे सी एलजी बैठक आयोजित की गई। बैठक में डिप्टी मोटाराम चौधरी, थानाधिकारी माणकराम विश्नोई, नगरपालिका ईओ तौफीक अहमद उपस्थित थे।बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए डिप्टी मोटाराम चौधरी ने कहा कि पंचायतीराज चुनाव में किसी प्रकार का पैसा नहीं बहाए तथा लोगों को निर्भिक होकर मतदान करनोहा कि दीपावली व

पंचायतराज चुनाव में शांतिपूर्वक तरीके से चुनाव व पर्व मनाएं। ताकि कहीं पर भी अशांति नहीं हो। उन्होंने कहा कि आप लोग अपने मोहल्लों में कोई भी व्यक्ति चुनाव में लोगों को भयभीत नहीं करे तथा मतदाताओं को पैसों का लालच नहीं दें। ऐसे कोई व्यक्ति मोहल्लों में घूमते हैं तो पुलिस को सूचित करें। इसी प्रकार पोकरण थानाधिकारी माणकराम विश्नोई ने कहा कि शहर में बिक रहे नशीले पदार्थों की रोकथाम के लिए विशेष अभियान चलाया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि शहर में अब नशीले पदार्थ बेचने वालों के खिलाफ कठोर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि गली व मोहल्लों में बिना मास्क नहीं घूमें तथा कोरोना गाइड लाइन की पूर्ण

पालना करें। उन्होंने बताया कि शहर की तीसरी आंख बंद होने के कारण परेशानी आ रही है। इस संबंध में केबिनेट मंत्री को तीसरी आंख चालू करवाने के लिए मांग की है। जिस पर केबिनेट मंत्री ने आश्वासन दिया है कि जल्द से जल्द शहर में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे सुचारू करवाए जाएंगे।

बैठक उपस्थित सभी सदस्यों ने मांगों को डिप्टी व सीआई के सामने रखा। सी एलजी सदस्य रविकुमार सोनी ने अवगत करवाया कि शहर में नाबालिग बच्चें मोटरसाइकिल लेकर तेज रफ्तार से दौड़ रहे हैं तथा जोर-जोरसे हॉर्न बजाकर शहर के अंदर निकल रहे हैं। पुलिस द्वारा इस संबंध में अभी तक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई है। इसी प्रकार खुमाणसिंह कर्णोत ने कहा कि स्थाई रूप से बस स्टैंड की जगह चिह्नित की जाए ताकि बस मालिकों को बार-बार परेशानी नहीं हो।

