परिषद सदस्य:कांग्रेस सरकार को अब जनता पूरी तरह से पहचान चुकी है, विकास के लिए भाजपा को वोट दें: गहलोत

पोकरण4 घंटे पहले
  • राज्य सभा सदस्य बनने के बाद पहली बार पोकरण पहुंचे गहलोत, भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने किया स्वागत

राज्य सभा सदस्य राजेन्द्र गहलोत बनने के बाद पहली बार पोकरण पहुंचने पर भारतीय जनता पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा जोरदार स्वागत किया गया। सोमवार को राज्य सभा सदस्य राजेन्द्र गहलोत पहली बार पोकरण पहुंचने पर भारतीय जनता पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा शहर के त्रिलोचना होटल प्रांगण में स्वागत समारोह गया। गहलोत पोकरण पहुंचने के साथ ही कार्यकर्ताओं ने गहलोत के जयकारें लगाकर उनका अभिनंदन किया गया। इस अवसर सेवानिवृत आरएएस अधिकारी आईदान माली, भारतीय जनता पार्टी के शहर मंडल अध्यक्ष मुकेश शर्मा, दिनेश व्यास, अनिल रंगा, मूलाराम सोलंकी, भंवरसिंह मंडला, कपिल सोलंकी, करणसिंह, बद्रीनारायण दाधिच, मनोज शर्मा, जितेन्द्र सोलंकी, अनिल व्यास, मांगीलाल सोलंकी, हंसराज सोलंकी, राजेन्द्र पंवार, श्यामलाल पंवार, शिवा गहलोत किशन निबंली, सहित कई भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने साफा व माला पहनाकर स्वागत किया गया।

स्वागत समारोह को संबोधित करते राज्य सभा सदस्य राजेन्द्र गहलोत ने कहा कि जैसलमेर जिले में इन दिनों जिला परिषद सदस्य व पंचायत समिति सदस्य के चुनाव चल रहे है। उन्होंने कहा कि इस बार भारतीय जनता पार्टी का कब्जा होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि इन दिनों भारतीय जनता पार्टी के पदाधिकारियों द्वारा इन दिन रात मेहनत कर रहे है इस बार जिला परिषद सदस्य व पंचायत सदस्य चुनाव में अधिक से अधिक उम्मीदवार जीतकर आएगें। ग्राम पंचायत कजोई मे रविवार रात्रि को भाजपा समर्थित निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों के समर्थन में विभिन्न गांवों में बैठक आयोजित कर भाजपा के पक्ष में समर्थन का ऐलान किया। भाजपा के पदाधिकारियों ने इस बार ब्लॉक व जिला परिषद में भाजपा का प्रमुख बनाने के लिए सभी मतदाताओं को भाजपा के पक्ष में मतदान कर भाजपा जिला प्रमुख बनाने की अपील की। भारतीय जनता पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता महंत प्रतापपुरी महाराज के साथ अन्य भाजपा नेताओं ने सोमवार को केलावा, लूणा, मोडरडी, बेतीणा, भैसडा, राजगढ़, ओला सहित कई गांवों में बैठक ली।

