कार्रवाई:भवानीपुरा कच्ची बस्ती में कब्जा व रास्ता रोकने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग

पोकरण5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर के भवानीपुरा कच्ची बस्तीवासियों ने उपखंड अधिकारी को ज्ञापन सौंप सार्वजनिक भूमि को खातेदारी भूमि बताकर घरों पर कब्जा व रास्ते रोकने की कार्रवाई के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग की।उन्होंने ज्ञापन में बताया कि भवानीपुरा कच्ची बस्ती पर भूमाफियाओं द्वारा पास पड़ी सार्वजनिक भूमि पर कब्जा कर रातों रात तारबंदी व चार दीवारी कर हमारे सारे आवागमन के रास्ते रो दिए हैँ।

उन्होंने बताया कि यह एक सुनियोजित षडयंत्र पूर्वक कब्जा करने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। वहीं अपनी खातेदारी भूमि बताने की कोशिश में लगे हैँ। खातेदारी भूमि को पूर्व में बेच चुके हैँ। खातेदारी की आड़ में सार्वजनिक भूमि पर कब्जा कर रहे हैं। वर्तमान में कब्जा पूर्व में बेचान खातेदारी भूमि से अधिक कर रहे हैं। जबकि पूर्व में बेचान समस्त भूमि का किया जा चुका है।

आस-पास के गरीब परिवार आबाद होने से किसी को विरोध करने की संभावना कम देखते हुए कब्जा किया जा रहा है। इस जमीन के संबंध में रेकर्ड में दर्ज समस्त बेचान व परिवर्तन सहित दस्तावेज मय नक्शा सार्वजनिक किया जाकर मौके पर पैमाइश की जाए। उन्होंने इस जमीन के संबंध में खसरा संख्या तथा भूमाफियाओं की भूमि जो बेचान की गई है एवं मौके पर गलत जगह कब्जा करवाकर चिह्नित कर कब्जे हटाए

जाए। उन्होंने मांग की है कि भूमाफिया अतिक्रमणकारी राजनीति व प्रशासन को गुमराह कर अपना हित साधना चाहते हैँ। जिसे रोककर भूमि मुक्त करवाने के साथ साथ कानूनी कार्रवाई कर पुलिस विभाग से आवश्यक कार्रवाई की जाए। ज्ञापन देने वालों में जसराज, बाबू, मोहन, चम्पालाल, पूंनूराम, वीरधाराम, परीना सहित कई लोगों के हस्ताक्षर है।

