वृक्षारोपण:नेडान में खेजड़ी के पेड़ों की कटाई को रुकवाने की मांग

पोकरण5 घंटे पहले
क्षेत्र के नेड़ान गांव के ग्रामीणों ने उपखंड अधिकारी को ज्ञापन सौंप अडानी सोलर पावर द्वारा काटे जा रहे खेजड़ी एवं जाल के पेड़ों की कटाई रुकवाने की मांग की।उन्होंने ज्ञापन में बताया कि नेड़ान गांव की सरकारी भूमि को कंपनी द्वारा लीज पर ली गई है। इस जमीन पर कंपनी सोलर पावर का कार्य कर रही है।

इस हजारों बीघा जमीन में सैकड़ों की संख्या में खेजडी एवं जाल के पेड़ है। जिसे कंपनी द्वारा काटा जा रहा है। जिसके कारण पर्यावरण को काफी क्षति पहुंच रही है एवं आने वाले समय में पर्यावरण को भारी क्षति पहुंच रही है। एक तरफ सरकार अमृता देवी के बलिदान की स्मृति में खेड़जली में मेले का आयोजन करवाती है एवं दूसरी

तरफ जैसलमेर जैसे सूखे एवं रेतीले धोरों में नाम मात्र वृक्ष होने के बावजूद भी वृक्षों की कटाई की जा रही है। उन्होंने मांग की है कि इस विषय को गंभीरता से लेते हुए काटे जा रहे पेड़ों की कटाई रुकवाकर एवं पूर्व में काटे गए पेड़ों के बदले वृक्षारोपण करवाया जाए। ज्ञापन देने वालों में गुमानसिंह, दलवीरसिंह, भोमसिंह बलवंतसिंह जोधा सहित कई लोगों के हस्ताक्षर है।

