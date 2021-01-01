पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लाठी में बालिका विद्यालय ही नहीं:बालिका विद्यालय नहीं, उच्च शिक्षा नहीं ले पाती छात्राएं

पोकरण17 घंटे पहले
केन्द्र व प्रदेश सरकार एक तरफ जहां बेटी बचाओ-बेटी पढ़ाओं का नारा दे रही है, दूसरी तरफ ग्राम पंचायत लाठी में बालिका विद्यालय ही नहीं है। सरकार के इस दोहरे रवैये से ग्राम पंचायत लाठी में बेटियों का उच्च शिक्षा का सपना साकार नहीं हो रहा है। बालिका शिक्षा को बढ़ावा देने को लेकर सरकारों व जनप्रतिनिधियों की ओर से बढ़चढ़ कर दावें किए जाते हैं, लेकिन इनकी हकीकत बहुत ही खोखली है। ग्राम पंचायत लाठी में एक भी बालिका विद्यालय नहीं होने पर इस बात को अच्छी तरह से समझा जा सकता है। बालिकाओं के लिए अलग से विद्यालय नहीं होने पर ये पांचवी व आठवीं स्तर तक ही पढ़ती है।

सुरक्षा को लेकर अधिकांश अभिभावक इन्हें आगे की पढ़ाई नहीं करवाते हैं।इस पर हर वर्ष कई बालिकाएं उच्च शिक्षा से वंचित रहती है। ग्राम लाठी से पिछले लम्बे समय से सरंपच,पंचायत समिति सदस्य, विभिन्न पार्टियों के पदाधिकारियों सहित अन्य की कमजोर पैरवी से ग्राम पंचायत लाठी में बालिका विद्यालय नहीं खुलने से ग्रामीणों व अभिभावकों में रोष है। लाठी क्षेत्र में बालिका शिक्षा को लेकर स्थिति वैसे भी सुखद नहीं है। अधिकांश बालिकाएं दसवीं से आगे नहीं पढ़ती है।रही-सही कसर इस तरह की व्यवस्थाएं पूरी कर देती हैं। पूरे क्षेत्र में बालिका विद्यालयों की तादाद चंद ही है। ऐसे में लाठी सहित गांवों में बालिकाएं बीच में पढ़ाई छोडऩे को मजबूर है।

विद्यालय विकास को लेकर हर संभव सुविधाएं बनाने की कोशिश की जा रही है। इसे लेकर आयल इंडिया लिमिटेड द्वारा कुछ महीना पहले जिले के कई विद्यालयों को प्रोजेक्ट भेंट किए थे। वहीं टावरीवाला विद्यालय में भी सुविधाओं को लेकर कार्य किए गए हैं। गांव में भी बस स्टॉप के लिए स्थान बनाकर हर संभव भागीदारी निभाई जा रही है।
-संदीप, ऑयल इंडिया लिमिटेड

आयल इंडिया लिमिटेड द्वारा विद्यालय विकास के साथ-साथ गांव के विकास को लेकर भी कई कार्य किए गए हैं। जो कि बहुत ही सराहनीय है। गांव के बस स्टैंड पर बस स्टॉप का निर्माण विद्यालय में आधुनिक तकनीकी के शौचालय का निर्माण व अन्य कई कार्य इनके द्वारा करवाए गए।
-सांगसिंह, सरपंच, ग्राम पंचायत टावरीवाला

टावरीवाला विद्यालय को सोलर सिस्टम से जोड़कर ऑल इंडिया लिमिटेड द्वारा 5 लाख की लागत से सिस्टम लगवाया गया है जो कि विद्यालय के छात्र-छात्राओं की पढ़ाई के दौरान बहुत ही मददगार सिद्ध होगा। वहीं विद्यालय स्टाफ द्वारा 9 से 12 तक के बच्चों को प्रोजेक्ट के जरिए ऑनलाइन क्लासेज लगाकर पढ़ाई का सिलसिला जारी है।
-जयप्रकाश, प्रधानाचार्य, राउमावि टावरीवाला

