श्रम कल्याण विभाग:कागजों में दफन हो रही हैं सरकार की श्रम कल्याण विभाग की योजनाएं

पोकरण4 घंटे पहले
  • श्रमिकों को नहीं मिल रहा है श्रम कल्याण विभाग की योजनाओं लाभ, अधिकारियों की लापरवाही से परेशान है श्रमिक, श्रमिकों में बढ़ रहा है रोष

केन्द्र व राज्य सरकार द्वारा श्रमिकों के लिए विभिन्न योजनाएं संचालित की जा रही है। लेकिन जैसलमेर जिले में राज्य सरकार व केन्द्र सरकार द्वारा महत्वपूर्ण योजनाओं को लाभ श्रमिकों को नहीं मिलता दिखाई दे रहा है। जिसके कारण जैसलमेर जिले के श्रमिकों को केन्द्र व राज्य सरकार द्वारा संचालित योजनाओं मात्र कागजों में दफन होती नजर आ रही है।

केन्द्र व राज्य सरकार ने श्रमिकों के लिए विभिन्न प्रकार की योजनाओं संचालित कर श्रमिकों को लाभ देने के लिए राज्य के सभी जिलों में श्रम कल्याण अधिकारी कार्यालय खोल रखे हैं। उसके बाद भी जैसलमेर जिले के श्रमिकों को योजनाओं नहीं मिला रहा है। ऐसे में श्रमिकों द्वारा कार्यालय के चक्कर काटने के बाद भी योजनाओं का लाभ नसीब नहीं हो पा रहा है।

जिले में श्रम कल्याण अधिकारी की लापरवाही के कारण जैसलमेर जिले के कई श्रमिकों को समय पर योजनाओं का लाभ नहीं दिया जा रहा है। जिसके कारण श्रमिकों राज्य व केन्द्र सरकार द्वारा संचालित विभिन्न योजनाओं का लाभ नहीं मिल रहा है। अधिकारियों की लापरवाही से कई श्रमिकों की श्रमिक डायरियां भी गुम कर दी गई तथा नई श्रमिक डायरियों के लिए श्रमिक कार्यालय के चक्कर काटने के बाद भी श्रमिकों को समय पर डायरियां नहीं मिल पा रही है।

वहीं श्रम कल्याण अधिकारी कार्यालय में कार्यरत श्रम निरीक्षकों द्वारा ऑन लाइन का बहाना बनाकर श्रमिकों को रवाना कर देते हैं। श्रमिकों को ऑन लाइन कार्य करने के बाद भी श्रमिकों को समय पर योजनाओं का लाभ नहीं दिया जाता है। जिससे श्रमिकों को श्रम विभाग के अधिकारियों के प्रति दिनों दिन रोष बढ़ता रहा है।

विवाह सहायता समेत महत्वपूर्ण योजनाओं का नहीं मिल रहा है लाभ

श्रम कल्याण विभाग द्वारा महत्वपूर्ण योजनाओं का लाभ श्रमिकों को नहीं मिल रहा है। श्रम कल्याण विभाग द्वारा संचालित बच्चों की शिक्षा के लिए शिक्षा सहायता योजना, मातृत्व हित लाभ के लिए प्रसूति सहायता योजना, दो पुत्रियों के विवाह के लिए विवाह सहायता योजना, निर्माण श्रमिक की सामान्य अथवा दुर्घटना में मृत्यु या घायल होने पर सहायता योजना, साइकिल योजना, मेधावी छात्र-छा़त्राओं के लिए नकद पुरस्कार योजना, गंभीर बीमारी की स्थिति में इलाज चिकित्सा व्यय का भुगतान, आवास बनाने के लिए ऋण एवं अग्रिम का भुगतान, एन.पी.एस, स्वावलंबन पेंशन योजना सहित कई योजनाओं से वंचित है।

श्रमिक ऑन लाइन कर रहे हैं आवेदन, लेकिन नतीजा शून्य

श्रमिकों ने बताया कि श्रम कल्याण अधिकारियों के कहने पर कई श्रमिकों ने योजनाओं का लाभ लेने के लिए ऑन लाइन कार्य पर हजारों रुपए खर्च करने के बाद भी श्रम विभाग की योजनाओं से लाभ नहीं मिल रहा है। श्रमिकों ने बताया कि तीन-चार वर्ष से श्रमिकों के आवेदन ऑन लाइन करने के बाद भी श्रमिकों को किसी प्रकार का लाभ नहीं मिलता है। अधिकारियों द्वारा छोटी मोटी गलती बताकर ऑन लाइन आवेदन को खारिज कर देते हैं। जिससे कई श्रमिकों को वर्षो से पूर्व आवेदन पर अभी तक कोरवाई नहीं की जा रही है। ऐसे में श्रमिकों द्वारा हजारों रुपए खर्च करने के बाद भी योजनाओं का लाभ नहीं दिया जा रहा है।

राज्य सरकार द्वारा श्रमिकों के लिए विभिन्न योजनाएं संचालित की है। लेकिन श्रम कल्याण विभाग के अधिकारियों द्वारा इसका प्रचार प्रसार नहीं करने के कारण श्रमिकों को समय पर लाभ नहीं मिल पा रहा है। ऐसे में कई श्रमिकों को आवेदन करने के बाद भी किसी प्रकार का योजना का लाभ नहीं मिल पाया है।
-प्रकाशचन्द्र पंवार, श्रमिक

श्रम कल्याण विभाग द्वारा महत्वपूर्ण योजनाएं संचालित की जा रही है लेकिन उपखंड स्तर पर कोई श्रम विभाग का कार्यालय नहीं होने के कारण श्रमिकों को योजनाओं का लाभ देने तथा जानकारी लेने के लिए जैसलमेर जाना पड़ता है। ऐसे में कई श्रमिकों को योजनाओं लाभ लेने के लिए आवेदन तो कर लेकिन आवेदनों पर अधिकारियों द्वारा कार्रवाई नहीं करने के कारण श्रमिकों को समय पर लाभ नहीं मिल पा रहा है।
-ओमप्रकाश सोलंकी, श्रमिक

