जागरूकता:पशुओं का समय पर टीकाकरण करें, टैग लगाएं : डॉ. चारू

पोकरण5 घंटे पहले
  • राष्ट्रीय रोग नियंत्रण कार्यक्रम के तहत पशु चिकित्सा शिविर एवं संवाद कार्यक्रम का आयोजन

पशुपालनशुष्क और अति शुष्क क्षेत्रों में एक महत्वपूर्ण आय का संसाधन हैं। क्षेत्र की प्रगति में पशुपालन का वर्षों से प्रमुख योगदान रहा है। बदलते मौसम में पशुओं में बीमारियों का प्रकोप अधिक होने कि संभावना रहती है। उक्त उद्देश्य को ध्यान में रखते हुये कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र पोकरण एवं राजकीय पशु चिकित्सालय रामदेवरा के संयुक्त तत्वाधान में क्षेत्र के रामदेवरा एका गांव में केन्द्र सरकार के राष्ट्रीय रोग नियंत्रण कार्यक्रम के अंतर्गत पशु चिकित्सा शिविर एवं संवाद कार्यक्रम का आयोजन कियाI संवाद कार्यक्रम के माध्यम से पशुपालकों की कृषि एवं पशुपालन संबंधी विभिन्न समस्याओं का समाधान किया गया। केन्द्र के पशुपालन वैज्ञानिक

डॉ. रामनिवास ढाका ने किसानो से पशुओं के आहार प्रबंधन, हरे चारे के उपयोग एवं पशुओं में प्रमुख बीमारियों,उनके टीकाकरण के बारे विस्तार से चर्चा की। उन्होंने समस्त किसानों से केन्द्र सरकार के इस सघन टीकाकरण एवं टैगिंग अभियान से जुड़ने में अपनी सक्रिय भागीदारी निभाने का आह्वान किया एवं सहयोग की आवश्यकता पर जोर दिया। पशु चिकित्सा अस्पताल, रामदेवरा के प्रभारी पृथ्वी

राज सोलंकी ने पशुओं में होने वाली प्रमुख बिमारी खुरपका मुहपका के लक्षण, बचाव के तरीके और इससे पशु पालक को होने वाले आर्थिक नुकसान से अवगत कराया। उन्होंने पशुओं में टैगिंग का कार्य करते हुए बताया कि यह भविष्य में पशुओं का आधार कार्ड होगा तथा तमाम सरकारी योजनाओं का फायदा टैगिंग वाले जानवरों को दिए जाने कि बात बताई। राजस्थान सरकार के पशुपालन विभाग के अंतर्गत चल रही पशुधन

आरोग्य योजना के बारे में पशुपालकों बताया। उन्होंने पशुपालकों को गाय, भेड़ एवं बकरियों में पेट में कीड़े मारने की दवा हर तीन महीनों के अंतराल पर देने की बात कही। केन्द्र के वैज्ञानिक डॉ. चारू शर्मा ने पशु शाला कि साफ सफाई, दूध के उपयोग में आने वाले बर्तनों कि सफाई एवं पशुओं जनित मनुष्यों को होने वाली विभिन्न बीमारियों से बचाव के उपाय सुझाव।

