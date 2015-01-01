पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लॉकडाउन:पोकरण व रामदेवरा में आने लगे देशी सैलानी,आठ माह बाद बाजार हुआ सामान्य, हाेटलाें में जगह नहीं, व्यापारी खुश

पोकरण9 घंटे पहले
वैश्विक कोरोना महामारी ने जहां दुकानदारों का व्यवसाय ठप कर दिया था। वहीं अनलॉक के बाद चली मंदी ने दुकानदारों और आमजन की कमर तोड़ दी। बाजार में व्यवसाय पर पड़े कोरोना के प्रभाव को लेकर आमजन व व्यापारी उभर नहीं पा रहा था। लेकिन पिछले दो दिनों से पोकरण व रामदेवरा में उमड़े देशी सैलानियों के कारण आमजन के साथ साथ व्यापारियों में भी काफी उत्साह देखने को मिला।

पिछले आठ माह से मंदे पड़े व्यवसाय और व्यापारियों के मुरझाए चेहरों पर सैलानियों की आवक के साथ ही खुशी की लहर छा गई। शहर में इन दिनों गुजरात, महाराष्ट्र तथा आस-पास के क्षेत्रों से भी सैकड़ों की संख्या में सैलानियों की आवक हुई। जिसके चलते शहर के मुख्य बाजार और अन्य पर्यटन स्थलों पर सैलानियों की काफी भीड़ नजर आई।

मार्च माह से शुरू हुई वैश्विक महामारी के साथ ही पूरे राजस्थान में लगे संपूर्ण लॉकडाउन के साथ ही बाजार में दुकानों से गायब हुए सैलानी आठ माह बाद बाजार में नजर आए। जिसके चलते बाजार में रौनक दिखाई दी। वहीं व्यापारी भी अपने पुराने अंदाज में सामान की बिक्री करते हुए दिखाई दिए। बाजार में आठ माह बाद लौटी रौनक के चलते आमजन में खुशी नजर आई।

शहर में दीपावली के पश्चात आए सैलानियों की आवक के साथ ही स्थानीय होटल और रेस्टोरेंट भी दिनभर पैक नजर आए। शहर के प्रत्येक रेस्टोरेंट के आगे सैलानियों के वाहनों की भीड़ नजर आई। जिसके चलते सूने पड़े रेस्टोरेंट भी गुलजार नजर आए।

