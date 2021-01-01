पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वाहन रैली:राममंदिर जन जागरण के लिए निकाली गई यात्रा

पोकरण6 घंटे पहले
राम मंदिर के लिए जन जागरण के लिए निकाली गई रथ यात्रा का जगह जगह पुष्प वर्षा कर स्वागत किया गया। खटीक समाज के मंदिर के पास राम भक्तों ने रथ में विराजमान राम लला के चित्र की आरती उतारकर पूजन किया। वहीं भवानीपुरा में रामभक्तों ने ढोल नगाड़ों के साथ स्वागत किया गया।

युवाओं ने राम रथ का वाहन रैली से अगवानी करके स्वागत किया। इसी प्रकार दर्जियों के मोहल्ले में रामदेव मंदिर पर मातृशक्ति व युवाओं ने गगनभेदी उद्घोष के साथ स्वागत किया। नगर संयोजक ने बताया कि 492 वर्षों पूर्व विध्वंस हुए रामलला के मंदिर के लिए लाखों लोगों ने बलिदान दिया है।

लम्बी कानूनी प्रक्रिया के बाद सर्वोच्च न्यायालय ने रामभक्तों के पक्ष में फैसला दिया। अयोध्या के मंदिर निर्माण के लिए बने राम मंदिर तीर्थ क्षेत्र ट्रस्ट के द्वारा प्रत्येक रामभक्त के घर से समर्पण राशि पूरे देश में संग्रहित की जा रही है। इसी क्रम में पोकरण शहर में 9 फरवरी को समर्पण निधि संग्रह के लिए घर घर रामभक्त जाएंगे।

