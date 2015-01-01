पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सेवा दिवस:वीसी के माध्यम से मनाया विधिक सेवा दिवस

पोकरण4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

तालुका विधिक सेवा समिति पोकरण द्वारा विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण की 25 वी वर्षगांठ पर कोविड -19 कोरोना महामारी के चलते वीडियो कान्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से विधिक सेवा दिवस पर ऑनलाइन शिविर आयोजित किया गया।विधिक सेवा दिवस पर आयोजित शिविर में तालुका विधिक सेेवा समिति के अध्यक्ष अजर जिला एवं सेशन न्यायाधीश पोकरण डाॅ. सूर्यप्रकाश पारीक, एसीजेएम पोकरण प्रियाटावरी, न्यायाधिकारी जितेन्द्र कुमार ने विडियो कान्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से जुडे संभागी को विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण, विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण एक्ट 1987 के बारे में बताया।

इस शिविर में बार संघ पोकरण के अधिवक्ता, न्यायिक कर्मचारी व अन्य आम नागरिकों ने वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से विधिक जानकारी दी। शिविर के माध्यम से यह भी जानकारी दी कि 12 दिसंबर को राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। इसमें राजीनामा योग्य प्रकरणों को जरिये ऑनलाइन अथवा ऑफलाइन आपसी समझाइश कर जरिये राजीनामा निस्तारित किया जाएगा। साथ ही रालसा द्वारा चलाए जा

रहे जागरूकता अभियान के तहत ’जल जीवन है, जल अमृत है, जल जीवनदाता है, जल विधाता है’ के माध्यम से आम जन को जल संरक्षण के लिए जागरूक किया। उन्होंने बताया कि जीवन के उद्भव से लेकर सभ्यताओं के अद्यतन विकास की मूलभूत आवश्यकता में जल की महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका स्वतः सिद्ध है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें