पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

खाद्य पदार्थों पर रोक:त्योहारी सीजन में मिलावटी खाद्य पदार्थों पर रोक के लिए जुटा विभाग

पोकरण5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान, विभागीय अधिकारियों ने लिए दुकानों से सैंपल

क्षेत्र में त्योहारी सीजन को लेकर नकली खाद्य सामग्री बनाने और बेचने वालों पर नकेल कसने को लेकर खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी व विभाग ने इन दिनों कमर कस ली है। क्षेत्र में बिक रहे नकली खाद्य सामग्री की इन दिनों खुल्लेआम बिक्री की जा रही है। जिसके चलते आमजन के स्वास्थ्य के साथ जमकर खिलवाड़ हो रहा है। वहीं त्योहार सीजन को देखते हुए नकली मावे और घी से बनी खाद्य सामग्री भी बेची जा रही है।

शहर के साथ साथ ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में भी नकली खाद्य सामग्री बेचने वालों द्वारा जमकर खाद्य सामग्री बेची जा रही थी। इन अवैध खाद्य सामग्री बेचने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई को लेकर खाद्य सुरक्षा विभाग ने इन दिनों कमर कस ली है।खाद्य सुरक्षा विभाग के अधिकारी ने नकली खाद्य सामग्री बेचने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करते हुए पिछले एक सप्ताह में पोकरण शहर में छ दुकानों पर कार्रवाई करते हुए सैंपल लिए।

जिसमें मुख्य रूप से किसमिश, घी, मावा का सैंपल लिया गया। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने दुकानदारों को अपने प्रतिष्ठानों में खाद्य विभाग द्वारा जारी किए गए लाईसेंस को चस्पा करने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने दुकानदारों को अपने प्रतिष्ठानों में शुद्ध खाद्य सामग्री बेचने के निर्देश दिए।

^शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान तथा त्योहारी सीजन को देखते हुए क्षेत्र में नकली खाद्य सामग्री पर पूर्ण रूप से नकेल कसने के लिए समय समय पर कार्रवाई की जा रही है। यह कार्रवाई आगे भी बदस्तुर जारी रहेगी। -वेदप्रकाश पूर्विया, खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी जैसलमेर

खाद्य विभाग की टीम के आते ही कई लोगो ने बंद की दुकानें
खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी वेदप्रकाश पूर्विया द्वारा शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत की जा रही कार्रवाई को लेकर स्थानीय दुकानदारों में काफी खलबली मची हुई है। विभागीय अधिकारियों द्वारा की जा कार्रवाई को लेकर कई दुकानदार अपने प्रतिष्ठानों पर ताला लगाकर चले गए। वहीं कई दुकानदारों में विभागीय अधिकारी की कार्रवाई को लेकर काफी भय व्याप्त है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें