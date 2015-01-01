पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

इंदिरा रसोई:तीन माह में पचीस हजार से ज्यादा लोगों ने इंदिरा रसोई में किया भोजन

पोकरण4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इंदिरा रसोई में एक थाली भोजन की लागत 20 रुपए, 12 रुपए देती है सरकार

गहलोत सरकार द्वारा जिले में शुरू की गई इन्दिरा रसोई योजना का लाभ आमजन को मिलता नजर आ रहा है। वहीं जैसलमेर जिले में शुरू की गई इस योजना के तहत करोड़ों लाभार्थियों ने पौष्टिक खाना खाया।

इस योजना को शुरू किए मात्र साढे तीन महीने हुए हैं, लेकिन हजारों की संख्या में लाभार्थी को भरपूर खाना उपलब्ध हुआ। जिससे हर कोई व्यक्ति इस योजना को लाभदायी बता रहा है। नगरपालिका के अधिशाषी अधिकारी तौफिक अहमद ने बताया कि राजस्थान सरकार के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत के कोई भूखा ना सोए इस संकल्प को लेकर इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती पर इंदिरा रसोई योजना को शुरू किया गया।

इन्दिरा रसोई योजना अल्पकालीन अवधि में 25 हजार से अधिक लोगों को खाना उपलब्ध करवाकर अपना आंकड़ा छू लिया। उन्होंने बताया कि नगरीय विकास आवासन एवं स्वायत्त शासन के मंत्री शांतिलाल धारीवाल ने इंदिरा रसाई के अल्पसमय में इतनी बड़ी संख्या में कोरोना काल में आमजन को सस्ता एवं पौष्टिक भोजन उपलब्ध करवाया। जिसके कारण कोरोना काल में लोगों को पौष्टिक खाना मिला।

प्रतिदिन तीन सौ लोगों को खिलाया जा रहा है खाना, आठ रुपए में पेट भर भोजन

अधिशाषी अधिकारी तौफिक अहमद ने बताया कि राज्य सरकार ने प्रदेश के सभी 2013 नगरीय निकायों में 358 स्थाई रसोइयां स्थापित की गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि इन्दिरा रसोई योजना के तहत लोगों को 8 रुपए में बैठकर भोजन उपलब्ध करवाया गया। जिसमें भोजन के दौरान लोगों को मुख्य रूप से दाल, सब्जी, आचार व चपाती उपलब्ध करवाई जा रही है।

इस योजना के तहत प्रतिदिन 300 व्यक्ति भोजन खा रहे हैं। नगरपालिका के अधिशाषी अधिकारी तौफिक अहमद ने बताया कि राज्य सरकार द्वारा शुरू की गई इन्दिरा रसोई योजना के तहत लोगों को 8 रुपए में भरपूर खाना खिलाया गया। जिला कलेक्टर की अध्यक्षता में जिला स्तरीय समन्वय एवं मॉनिटरिंग समिति का गठन किया गया।

जिसमें इन्दिरा रसोई संचालक के लिए एनजीओ का चयन किया गया। एनजीओ के मार्फत ना लाभ ना हानि के आधार पर रसाेई का संचालन किया जा रहा है। जिसमें रसोई संचालक को प्रति व्यक्ति 20 रुपए प्राप्त होते है इनमें 8 रुपए लाभार्थी भरेगा व 12 रुपए राज्य सरकार से अनुदान प्राप्त होगा।

प्रवेश करने के साथ ही लाभार्थी का खिंचता है फोटो
नगरपालिका ईओ ने बताया कि इन्दिरा रसोई योजना का सूचना एवं प्रौद्योगिक का व्यापाक प्रयोग किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि इन्दिरा रसाेई में आईटी का बेहतर ढंग से उपयोग किया गया है। लाभार्थी के रसोई में प्रवेश करते ही उसका स्वत: ही फोटो खींच जाता है एवं उनका नाम व मोबाइल नंबर कंप्यूटर में फीड कर वेब पोर्टल पर अपलोड किया जाता है।

उन्होंने बताया कि इसके पश्चात लाभार्थी को तुरंत मोबाइल पर मैसेज आता है कि इंदिरा रसोई में पधार कर भोजन ग्रहण करने के लिए आपका धन्यवाद। उन्होंने बताया कि इस मैसेज में मोबाइल पर कोविड गाइडलाइन का पालना करने का भी आग्रह किया जाता है।

आमजन के लिए इन दिनों इंदिरा रसोई योजन वरदान साबित हो रही है। वहीं प्रतिदिन सैकड़ों लोगों को इस योजना का लाभ पहुंचाया जा रहा है। जिसका समय समय पर नगरपालिका प्रशासन द्वारा निरीक्षण किया जा रहा है। वहीं आगे भी इस सुविधा का लाभ आमजन को मिले इसकी पूर्ण व्यवस्था की जाएगी।
-तौफीक अहमद, ईओ, नगरपालिका पोकरण

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें