चुनाव:जिले की हॉटसीट पर एक वर्चस्व की लड़ाई तो दूसरा प्रत्याशी नीतियों के खिलाफ लड़ रहा चुनाव

पोकरण4 घंटे पहले
पंचायती राज चुनाव के दौरान कांग्रेस और भारतीय जनता पार्टी सभी अपने अपने प्रत्याशियों को विजयी बनाने के लिए चुनाव लड़ रही है। लेकिन जिले की हॉटसीट में सुमार वार्ड संख्या 11 में जहां कांग्रेस अपनी सीट निकालने में जुटी हुई हैं वहीं दूसरी ओर भाजपा भी कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी हो हराने की जद्दोजहद में जुटी नजर आ रही है। मजे की बात तो यह है कि इस क्षेत्र में भाजपा ने अपना प्रत्याशी नहीं उतारा उसके बाद भी भाजपा

के दिग्गज इस क्षेत्र में दौरा कर ग्रामीणों को कांग्रेस के खिलाफ मतदान करने पर जोर दे रहे हैं। इस वार्ड में भाजपा का बिल्कुल ही प्रभाव नहीं रहा है, ऐसे में उसकी मजबूरी ही है कि निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी को समर्थन देना पड़ा। कांग्रेस के दिग्गज नेताओं द्वारा जहां अब्दुला फकीर के समर्थन में मतदान की अपील की जा रही है वहीं दूसरी ओर भाजपा के नेता कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के खिलाफ मतदान की अपील कर रहे हैं।

वार्ड संख्या 11 कांग्रेस की ही सीट है : अब्दुला फकीर
वार्ड संख्या 11 की सीट शुरू से ही कांग्रेस की परम्परागत सीट रही है। जिसके चलते भाजपा हाल ही के पंचायतीराज चुनाव में यहां अपना उम्मीदवार भी नहीं उतार पाई। एक उम्मीदवार निर्दलीय लड़ रहा है। ऐसे में यह सीट हॉट सीट नहीं है। पंचायतीराज चुनाव की शुरूआत से ही इस सीट पर कांग्रेस जीती है तो आगे भविष्य में भी उम्मीद है कि कांग्रेस की जीत होगी।

जनता नीतियों के खिलाफ है : एडवोकेट सरवर खां इस सीट पर फकीर परिवार को आम जनता ने चार बार विजयी बनाकर भेजा है। वहीं इसी सीट पर इन्होंने अपने राजनैतिक कॅरियर की शुरूआत की है। लेकिन धरातल पर आमजनता के लिए इन्होंने कुछ नहीं किया है। लोग इनसे त्रस्त है, आमजनता मेरे साथ है और मेरा पूरा समर्थन कर रहे हैं। विधायक चुनाव में इस परिवार ने जनता से वादा किया था उस पर खरे नहीं उतरे।

जातिगत समीकरणों में जुटे हैं दोनों प्रत्याशी
जिले की हॉटसीट वार्ड संख्या 11 में कांग्रेस से अब्दुला फकीर तथा निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी एडवोकेट सरवर खां आमने सामने है। क्षेत्र के वार्ड संख्या 11 में कुल 9 ग्राम पंचायतें भीखोड़ाई नई, भीखोड़ाई जूनी, बलाड़, कजोई, पन्नासर, स्वामीजी की ढाणी, रातडिया, दांतल, बागथल है। जिसमें लगभग कुल 21 हजार मतदाता है। मुस्लिम समाज के लगभग 8 हजार मतदाता, राजपूत समाज के 3200, एससी व एसटी के 4 हजार मतदाता, जाट समाज के 3500 तथा अन्य 2300 मतदाता है। ऐसे में वार्ड के दोनों प्रत्याशी इन दिनों जातिगत समीकरणों के गठजोड़ में जुटे हुए हैं।

