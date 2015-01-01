पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिकायत:ऑनलाइन शिकायत पोर्टल पर नहीं हो रहा है समस्याओं का समाधान

पोकरण3 घंटे पहले
डिस्कॉम ने आमजन की समस्याओं के समाधान के लिए ऑनलाइन पोर्टल पर शिकायत दर्ज करवाना अनिवार्य कर दिया है। लेकिन ऑनलाइन समस्या दर्ज करवाने के बाद भी समस्या का समाधान नहीं होने के कारण शहरवासियों को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। आमजन की समस्याओं का त्वरित निवारण हो इसके लिए डिस्कॉम ने ऑनलाइन पोर्टल पर समस्याओं के समाधान करवाने और शिकायत दर्ज करवाने का कार्य शुरू कर दिया। लेकिन इन दिनों आमजन के लिए शुरू की गई यह सुविधा ही दुविधा का रूप ले रही है। शहरवासियों ने बताया कि ऑनलाइन पोर्टल पर बिजली संबंधी समस्या दर्ज करवाने के बाद भी कई घंटों तक इंतजार करने के बाद भी समस्या का समाधान नहीं किया जा रहा है।वार्ड संख्या 5 में सुबह 12 बजे गुल हुई बिजली को सुचारू करने के संबंध में ऑनलाइन शिकायत पोर्टल पर शिकायत दर्ज करवाई थी।जिसके कारण लोगों को काफी परेशानी उठानी पड़ी।

