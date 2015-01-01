पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्म समाज:तारातरा मठ में भजन संध्या का आयोजन, राम और सीता के प्रति हनुमान भक्ति सर्वश्रेष्ठ उदाहरण

पोकरण4 घंटे पहले
  • नर सेवा से बड़ी दूसरी कोई सेवा नहीं : महंत प्रतापपुरी

नर सेवा ही नारायण सेवा है। नर सेवा से बड़ा कोई सेवा नही होता। नर की सेवा से नारायण को पाया जा सकता है। नारायण भी कहते हैं कि पहले मनुष्य की सेवा करो। उन्हीं की सेवा में मेरा दर्शन मिलेगा। यह बात तारातरा मठ के महंत प्रतापपुरी महाराज ने आयोजित भजन संध्या में कही। महंत प्रतापपुरी ने कहा कि मानव सेवा से ऊपर कुछ भी नही।

ऐसे कई उदाहरण मिले हैं जहां सेवा के द्वारा भगवान की प्राप्ति हुई है। सेवक के रूप में हनुमान का नाम सर्वोपरि है। महाराज ने कहा कि भक्त और भगवान में अटूट संबंध है। भगवान को भक्त को खोजना पड़ता है। परंतु भक्त भगवान को खोज लेता है। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रभु श्री राम भी ऐसे ही भक्ति के लिए जाने जाते हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि राम का जन्म हो रहा था और संसार के सभी जीव भाव विह्वल थे। अचानक से बिजली के समान प्रकाश निकलता है, और प्रभु राम छोटे से नवजात बच्चे के रूप में माता कौशल्या के गोद में पहुंच जाते हैं। बालक के अद्भुत छटा को देखकर माता कौशल्या अपना नजर नही हटाती। इसके साथ ही महंत प्रतापपुरी महाराज ने पाली स्थित गरीब व बेसहारा लोगो के लिए नगर परिषद द्वारा संचालित अपना घर आश्रम का निरीक्षण किया।

इस दौरान महंत ने गरीब व जरूरतमंद लोगों को अपने हाथों से भोजन करवाया व ऊनी वस्त्र भी भेंट किए। इस दौरान पाली नगर परिषद के पूर्व सभापति महेन्द्र बोहरा उपस्थित रहे। प्रतापपुरी महाराज ने बताया कि कड़ाके की ठंड में अपना घर आश्रम बेसहारा लोगो के लिए वरदान साबित हो रहा है। इस दौरान इन्द्रसिंह, नंदलाल बाबा ,पप्पू विश्नोई खेतोलाई, पर्धुमन ओढ़ानिया, हाथीसिंह मुलाना गिरधर सिंह दवाड़ा सहित ग्रामीण उपस्थित थे।

