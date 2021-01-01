पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैठक:अधिकारी व जनप्रतिनिधि सामंजस्य से आमजन के कार्यों में भागीदारी निभाएं : विधायक धणदे

पोकरण6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पंचायत समिति फतेहगढ़ की साधारण सभा की बैठक में जैसलमेर विधायक ने कहा

नवसृजित पंचायत समिति फतेहगढ़ की साधारण सभा की प्रथम बैठक ग्राम पंचायत फतेहगढ़ के राजीव गांधी सेवा केंद्र में प्रधान जनकसिंह की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित की गई।

बैठक में जैसलमेर विधायक रुपाराम धणदे व जिला प्रमुख प्रतापसिंह मुख्य अतिथि के रुप में उपस्थित रहे। पहली बार बैठक आयोजित होने पर सभी जनप्रतिनिधियों का माल्यार्पण कर व साफा पहनाकर स्वागत किया गया।

बैठक के दौरान समस्त विभागों के अधिकारी भी मौजूद रहे। इस दौरान जनप्रतिनिधियों ने अपने अपने क्षेत्र की विभिन्न समस्याओं से संबंधित अधिकारियों को अवगत करवाया।

साथ ही जल्द समस्याओं का निस्तारण करने के लिए निर्देश दिए। बैठक में मुख्य रुप से पानी, बिजली व सड़क समस्याओं के मुद्दे छाये रहे। बैठक में विधायक रुपाराम धणदे ने संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि अधिकारी व जनप्रतिनिधि दोनों एक दूसरे की धुरी है। सभी आपस में सामंजस्य बिठाकर आमजन के कार्यो में भागीदारी निभाए।

जिला प्रमुख प्रतापसिंह ने कहा कि ग्राम पंचायत एक बड़ी कड़ी है। सरपंच का जुड़ाव सीधा जनता से होता है। सभी मिलजुल कर गांवों के विकास में भागीदारी निभाए। बैठक में प्रधान जनकसिंह भाटी ने सभी विभागों के अधिकारियों को जनप्रतिनिधियों के साथ तालमेल बिठाकर जनता के हित में कार्य करने की बात कही।

बैठक के दौरान फतेहगढ़ पंचायत समिति के डांगरी गांव में वोल्टेज की समस्या को लेकर जनप्रतिनिधियों ने विद्युत विभाग के अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए। जनप्रतिनिधियों ने बताया कि डांगरी गांव में वोल्टेज की समस्या लंबे समय से बनी हुई है।

जिसके कारण किसानों व ग्रामीणों को भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। जिस पर अधिशाषी अभियंता जीवणाराम गर्ग ने कहा कि जल्द ही डांगरी में नया जीएसएस बनाया जाएगा। बैठक के दौरान फतेहगढ़ के विभिन्न गांवों व ढाणियों में पेयजल समस्या को लेकर मुद्दे उठे। जनप्रतिनिधियों ने जलदाय विभाग के अधिकारियों को गांवों में पेयजल की समस्या से अवगत करवाया गया।

इस पर जलदाय विभाग के अधिशाषी अभियंता जेराराम ने कहा कि जल्द ही ढाणियों को पेयजल पाइप लाइन से जोड़ा जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser