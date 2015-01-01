पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सेड़वा से खबर:ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली में लोड बिजली पोल से हो सकता है हादसा,भीड़भाड़ वाले बाजार से निकलते समय लापरवाही

पोकरण4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

उपखंड मुख्यालय सेड़वा की भीड़भाड़ वाले बाजार में और ओवरलोड वाहन दौड़ते नजर आ रहे हैं। रोकने को लेकर कस्बे की यातायात व्यवस्था भगवान भरोसे है। उपखंड मुख्यालय सेड़वा में आधा दर्जन से अधिक ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली पर क्षमता से अधिक विद्युत पोल लोड कर भीड़भाड़ वाले बाजार से निकलते हुए पुलिस थाना के आगे से गुजरते है लेकिन इन्हें रोकने वाला कोई नहीं है।

इसमें लापरवाही किसानों की है या विद्युत विभाग के कर्मचारियों एवं अधिकारियों की या फिर पुलिस प्रशासन की। लेकिन ये बड़े हादसे को न्योता दे रहे है। ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली में क्षमता से अधिक विद्युत पोल लोड करने तथा ऊपर किसानों को बैठाकर सफर करने को लेकर पहले भी कई हादसे हो चुके हैं और आधा दर्जन से अधिक जानें चली गई लेकिन बावजूद इसके न तो किसान सबक ले रहा है और ना ही इन्हें कोई रोकने वाला है। क्षमता से अधिक ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली पर विद्युत पोल लोड कर भीड़भाड़ वाले बाजार से निकलते समय कभी भी बड़ा हादसा हो सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें