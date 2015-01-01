पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अंडे का उत्पादन:जाड़े के मौसम में करें मुर्गियों का समुचित प्रबंधन, नहीं घटेगा मांस एवं अंडा उत्पादन: डॉ. ढाका

पोकरण4 घंटे पहले
  • अंडे उत्पादन लेने के लिए 85 डिग्री फार्नेहाइट से 95 डिग्री तापक्रम जरूरी

बकरी पालन और भेड़ पालन के साथ साथ मुर्गी पालन अच्छे मुनाफे वाले व्यवसायों में से एक है। मुर्गी पालन अंडा और मांस उत्पादन के लिए किया जाता है। इनके लिए अलग-अलग प्रजातियों का चयन करना होता है। मुर्गी पालन की खासियत है कि इसे कम लागत से शुरू करके इससे कमाई जल्दी शुरू की जा सकती है, क्योंकि मांस के लिए पाली जाने वाली मुर्गियां 40 से 45 दिन में तैयार हो जाती हैं।

कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र पोकरण पशुपालक वैज्ञानिक डॉ. राम निवास ढाका ने बताया कि सर्दियों में अंडे एवं मांस की खपत बढ़ जाने के कारण बाजार में इनकी कीमत अच्छी प्राप्त होती है। यदि जाड़े के मौसम में मुर्गीपालन से अधिक से अधिक लाभ कमाना चाहते हैं तो मुर्गीपालन करते समय कुछ विशेष ध्यान रखने की आवश्यकता होती है। उन्होंने बताया कि मुर्गियों से सर्वाधिक उत्पादन लेने के लिए 85 डिग्री से 95 डिग्री फार्नेहाइट तापक्रम आवश्यक होता है।

जाड़े में कम से कम 3 से 5 इंच की बिछाली मुर्गीघर के फर्श पर डालें जो की अच्छी गुणवत्ता की हो,अच्छी गुणवत्ता की बिछाली मुर्गियों को फर्श के ठंड से बचाता है और तापमान को नियंत्रित किए रहता है।

डीप लीटर पद्धति में रखी मुर्गियों के बाड़े में जो भूसा जमीन पर बिछा होता है वह सूखा होना चाहिए। अन्यथा: मुर्गियों को ठंड लग सकती है। रात के समय खिड़की के पर्दे मोटे बोरे और प्लास्टिक के लगाना चाहिए, ताकि वे ठंडी हवा के प्रभाव को रोक सकें। जाड़े के मौसम में मुर्गीपालन करते समय एक अंगीठी या स्टोव, हीटर मुर्गीघर में जला दें।

इसके अलावा अंडा उत्पादन बरकरार रखने के लिए तथा मुर्गियों को ठंड से बचाने के लिए बाड़े में बिजली के बल्ब लगाना जरुरी है। अंडा देने वाली मुर्गियों में मांस वाली मुर्गियों से अधिक रोग आने की संभावना बनी रहती है।

जिसकी वजह से किसानों को नुकसान भी उठाना पड़ सकता है। इसलिए पहले दिन लेयर मुर्गियों में मैरिक्स रोग का टीका, दूसरे से पांचवे दिन रानीखेत का, 14 वें दिन गम्बोरो रोग का, 21 वे दिन चेचक, 28 वें दिन रानीखेत, 63 वे दिन रानीखेत बूस्टर टिका और 84 वे दिन चेचक रोग का टीकाकरण करना चाहिए।

