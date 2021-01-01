पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगरपालिका चुनाव:अध्यक्ष पद के लिए भाजपा से पुरोहित व व्यास ने भरे नामांकन,कांग्रेस में सहमति नहीं बनी

पोकरण6 घंटे पहले
  • अध्यक्ष पद के नामांकन को लेकर दिनभर भाजपा व कांग्रेस नेताओं का जमावड़ा

नगरपालिका अध्यक्ष के चुनाव के लिए नामांकन दर्ज करवाने के अंतिम दिन रिटर्निंग अधिकारी कार्यालय में सुबह से ही चुनावी सरगर्मियां तेज रही। अध्यक्ष पद के लिए दावेदारी जताने वाले भाजपा और कांग्रेस के पदाधिकारी सुबह ही रिटर्निंग अधिकारी नामांकन फार्म ले गए।

इसके साथ ही पार्टियों के समर्थक उपखंड अधिकारी कार्यालय में टिकटों के बारे में जानकारी लेते हुए दिखाई दिए। सुबह 10 बजे से ही कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता तथा पार्षद रमेश माली अपने प्रत्याशियों को लेकर उपखंड अधिकारी कार्यालय पहुंचे और नामांकन दर्ज करवाने की तैयारी में जुटे।

वहीं लगभग 11.30 बजे महंत प्रतापपुरी महाराज के सानिध्य में भाजपा के उम्मीदवार मनीष पुरोहित और दिनेश व्यास भी उपखंड अधिकारी कार्यालय पहुंचे। इनके साथ चुनाव पर्यवेक्षक रूपसिंह राठौड़, भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता व पूर्व विधायक सांगसिंह भाटी, शैतानसिंह राठौड़ सहित कई अन्य नेता उपस्थित थे। इसके साथ ही कांग्रेस से भी नारायण रंगा तथा रमेश माली भी फार्म जमा करवाने के लिए उपस्थित हुए।

भाजपा मनीष पर सहमत तो कांग्रेस में संघर्ष जारी
नगरपालिका में अध्यक्ष के दावेदारों को लेकर जहां एक ओर भाजपा के पदाधिकारियों ने मनीष पुरोहित के नाम पर सहमति जताते हुए मनीष पुरोहित को टिकट दी। वहीं कांग्रेस में अभी तक दो फाड़ नजर आई।

में जहां एक ओर रमेश माली अपने प्रत्याशियों को लेकर अध्यक्ष के पद के लिए दावेदारी जता रहे हैं। वहीं दूसरी ओर नारायण रंगा भी निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों के सहारे कांग्रेस में अध्यक्ष के पद की दावेदारी जताते हुए दिखाई दिए।

जिसके चलते देर शाम तक कांग्रेस में अध्यक्ष पद के लिए स्थिति साफ नहीं हो पाई। नगरपालिका अध्यक्ष के चुनाव के लिए फार्म जमा करवाने के समय कांग्रेस पार्टी में जातिवाद हावी होती दिखाई दी। अध्यक्ष के फार्म जमा करवाने से पहले ही रमेश माली अपनी जाति के भाजपा और कांग्रेस के साथ साथ निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों को लेकर एकत्रित हो गए।

वहीं फार्म जमा करवाने के दौरान रमेश माली अपनी जाति के विजयी हुए प्रत्याशियों को लेकर फार्म जमा करवाने पहुंचा। जिसके चलते कांग्रेस में टिकटों को लेकर जातिवाद हावी होती नजर आई।

निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी आईदान माली पर है सबकी नजरें
नगरपालिका चुनाव में प्रबल दावेदार के रूप में पहचाने जाने वाले निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी आईदान माली पर इन दिनों सभी की नजरें टिकी हुई है। वार्ड संख्या 4 में भाजपा के प्रत्याशी खेताराम माली को पराजित कर विजयी हुए आईदान माली को भाजपा के पदाधिकारियों द्वारा वापस पार्टी में नहीं लेने के कारण इन दिनों कांग्रेस के पदाधिकारियों द्वारा भी उनसे संपर्क साधा जा रहा है। वहीं दूसरी ओर नारायण रंगा भी अपने पुराने संबंधों के चलते आईदान माली पर पूरी पकड़ बनाए हुए है। ऐसे में इन दिनों निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी आईदान माली पर सभी की नजरें टिकी हुई है।

अज्ञातवास गए पार्षदों को दिलाई शपथ एसडीएम कार्यालय में अज्ञातवास हुए पार्षदों को मंगलवार को रिटर्निंग अधिकारी द्वारा पार्षद निर्वाचित प्रमाण-पत्र देकर उनको शपथ दिलाई गई। मंगलवार को कांग्रेस में अध्यक्ष पद के दावेदार नारायणलाल रंगा व निर्दलीय पार्षद राजेन्द्रसिंह चंपावत को निर्वाचित प्रमाण-पत्र के साथ ही पार्षद शपथ दिलाने के साथ ही एसडीएम ने पार्षद बनने की बधाई दी।

