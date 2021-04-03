पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगरपालिका चुनाव:कांग्रेस के बागी माली ने बढ़ाई मुश्किलें त्रिकोणीय मुकाबले में भितरघात का संदेह

पोकरण4 घंटे पहले
  • नाम वापसी के अंतिम दिन नगरपालिका अध्यक्ष पद के प्रत्याशियों की तस्वीर साफ
  • भाजपा से मनीष पुरोहित,कांग्रेस के नारायण रंगा और निर्दलीय रमेश माली मैदान में

नगरपालिका चुनाव दिन ब दिन नया रूप लेता नजर आ रहा है। भाजपा में जहां अध्यक्ष के दावेदार के रूप में मनीष पुरोहित आने के साथ भाजपा कंफर्ट जोन में नजर आ रही है। वहीं कांग्रेस में अध्यक्ष की सीट को लेकर हुई खींचतान के बाद अध्यक्ष की दावेदारी कर रहे दोनों उम्मीदवारों में से नारायण रंगा कांग्रेस के सिंबल पर तथा रमेश माली निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के रूप में अपनी दावेदारी जता रहे हैं।

इसके चलते इन दिनों सभी शहरवासी अपने अपने कयास लगा रहे हैं। वहीं अध्यक्ष की सीट को लेकर शुरू हुए इस त्रिकोणीय मुकाबले में जहां भाजपा और कांग्रेस अपने अपने प्रत्याशियों के साथ साथ अन्य निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों को खींचने की कोशिश में जुटे हुए हैं। वहीं निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार रमेश माली अपने जातिगत समीकरण पर अध्यक्ष की सीट की दावेदारी जता रहे हैं। जिसके चलते अभी तक स्थिति पूर्ण स्पष्ट नहीं हो रही है।

नगरपालिका में अध्यक्ष की सीट को लेकर चल रहे दावेदारों का घमासान दिन ब दिन बढ़ता जा रहा है। नगरपालिका क्षेत्र में 25 पार्षद है। जिसमें से 10 भाजपा, 9 कांग्रेस और 6 निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के रूप में विजयी हुए हैं। इसके साथ ही भाजपा से मनीष पुरोहित, कांग्रेस से नारायण रंगा और निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के रूप में रमेश माली अध्यक्ष की सीट को लेकर दावेदारी जता रहे हैं। जिसके चलते अध्यक्ष की सीट को लेकर शुरू हुआ त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला घमासान होता जा रहा है।

अध्यक्ष का टिकट नहीं मिला, बागी बने रमेश माली
बुधवार की देर रात्रि को कांग्रेस खेमे में नारायण रंगा के नाम पर सहमति होने के साथ ही कांग्रेस के कद्दावर नेता रमेश माली ने अपनी पार्टी से इस्तिफा दे दिया। रमेश माली के इस्तीफे के साथ ही कांग्रेस खेमे में हलचल बढ़ गई। वहीं केबिनेट मंत्री सालेह मोहम्मद सहित अन्य पार्टी के पदाधिकारियों ने गुरुवार को रमेश माली के साथ समझौता वार्ता की। लगभग तीन घंटे चली समझौता वार्ता के बाद भी कोई निष्कर्ष नहीं निकलने पर रमेश माली ने अध्यक्ष की दावेदारी से अपना फार्म वापस नहीं लिया। जिसके चलते अध्यक्ष के पद पर तीन दावेदार अपनी दावेदारी जता रहे हैं।

माली ने 2010 में लड़ा था चुनाव, लेकिन हार गए
पोकरण शहर के लिए कांग्रेस में रमेश माली एक कद्दावर नेता के रूप में पहचान बनाए हुए हैं। वर्ष 2010 में नगरपालिका के सीधे चुनाव में कांग्रेस से रमेश माली कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के रूप में नगरपालिका का चुनाव लड़ा था। वहीं उन्हें हार का सामना करना पड़ा। वहीं माली समाज में अच्छी पकड़ रखने के साथ साथ कांग्रेस पार्टी में भी रमेश माली एक चर्चित चेहरे के रूप में अपनी पहचान बना चुके हैं। वर्ष 2015 में हुए नगरपालिका चुनाव में कांग्रेस सेअध्यक्ष बने आनंदीलाल गुचिया को बहुमत दिलाने में रमेश माली का बड़ा योगदान रहा है।

भाजपा कंफर्ट जोन में,माली की बगावत से कांग्रेस को खतरा
नगरपालिका चुनाव को लेकर भाजपा और कांग्रेस दोनों पार्टियों में दो-दो दावेदारों ने नामांकन पत्र भरे थे। भाजपा से मनीष पुरोहित और दिनेश व्यास तथा कांग्रेस से नारायण रंगा और रमेश माली ने दावेदारी की थी। नाम वापसी के अंतिम दिन दिनेश व्यास ने अपना नामांकन वापस ले लिया। इसके चलते भाजपा कंफर्ट जोन में दिखाई दे रही है। वहीं कांग्रेस में रमेश माली ने बगावत करते हुए नामांकन वापस नहीं लिया। ऐसे में कांग्रेस में भितरघात की आशंका बढ़ गई है।

चुनाव में फकीर परिवार की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर लगी
पंचायती राज चुनाव के दौरान जैसलमेर में फकीर परिवार के निर्दलीय उम्मीदवारों की हार व कांग्रेस से बगावत करने से जैसलमेर में भाजपा जिला प्रमुख बना था। जिसके बाद केबिनेट मंत्री सालेह मोहम्मद की विधानसभा में एक मात्र पोकरण नगरपालिका में होने वाले चुनाव को लेकर पूरे जिले की निगाहें इन दिनों पोकरण नगरपालिका पर टिकी हुई है। पोकरण नगरपालिका चुनाव में कांग्रेस की स्थिति को देखते हुए जहां एक ओर कांग्रेस बहुमत जुटाने में लग गई है। इसके साथ ही कांग्रेस के दो फाड़ होने से फकीर परिवार की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर दिखाई दे रही है।

निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों की चल रही है खींचतान
अध्यक्ष की दावेदारी जता रहे उम्मीदवार इन दिनों निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों को रिझाने की पूर्ण कोशिश कर रहे हैं। जहां एक ओर महंत प्रतापपुरी महाराज निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों को डोर टू डोर सीधी मुलाकात कर उन्हें भाजपा में लाने का पूर्ण प्रयास कर रहे हैं। वहीं दूसरी ओर केबिनेट मंत्री साले मोहम्मद भी निर्दलीय उम्मीदवारों को कांग्रेस पार्टी में शामिल कर पालिका का बोर्ड बनाने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। लेकिन अभी तक किसी भी पार्टी की स्थिति स्पष्ट नहीं हो पा रही है।

माली के वायरल फोटो से भाजपा-कांग्रेस उलझन में
नगरपालिका चुनाव में निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के रूप में वार्ड संख्या 4 से विजयी हुए आईदान माली की सोशल मीडिया पर दोनों पार्टी के उम्मीदवारों को समर्थन देने की फोटो वायरल होने के कारण असमंजस की स्थिति बनी हुई है। बुधवार की शाम को आईदान माली की महंत प्रतापपुरी महाराज तथा मनीष पुरोहित के साथ फोटो वायरल हुई। इससे भाजपा समर्थक खुश हो गए। कुछ ही देर में आईदान माली की कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी नारायण रंगा के साथ फोटो वायरल होते ही सभी में फिर से असमंजस की स्थिति बन गई।

