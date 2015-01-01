पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वच्छता पखवाड़ा की शुरुआत:राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी के स्वच्छ एवं विकसित भारत की परिकल्पना को साकार करने स्वच्छ भारत अभियान तहत स्वच्छता पखवाड़ा कार्यक्रम का शुभारम्भ

पोकरण4 घंटे पहले
राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी के स्वच्छ एवं विकसित भारत की परिकल्पना को साकार करने के लिए भारत सरकार के “स्वच्छ भारत अभियान” के तहत भारतीय कृषि अनुसंधान परिषद नई दिल्ली के दिशा निर्देशानुसार स्वामी केशवानन्द राजस्थान कृषि विश्वविद्यालय, बीकानेर से संबद्ध कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र पोकरण में बुधवार को स्वच्छता पखवाड़ा कार्यक्रम का शुभारम्भ किया गया।

केंद्र के प्रभारी चंद्रप्रकाश मीणा ने कार्यक्रम में उपस्थित सभी अधिकारियों एव कर्मचारियों का स्वागत करते हुए कार्यक्रम का संचालन किया। उन्होंने पूरे पखवाड़े के दौरान आयोजित होने वाले विभिन्न कार्यक्रमों के बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी प्रदान की। कार्यक्रम में संस्थान के समस्त कर्मचारीगणों ने कार्यालय परिसर की साफ सफाई एवं कचरे का समुचित निस्तारण किया।

कार्मिकों द्वारा संस्थान के कृषि फार्म में लगे हुए खेजड़ी, शीशम, नीम एवं फूलों वाले सभी पौधों से खरपतवार निकाल कर पानी देने का कार्य किया। केंद्र के प्रभारी ने कार्यक्रम के दौरान डॉ. रामनिवास ढाका, डॉ. चारु शर्मा, डॉ. बबलू शर्मा एवं सभी कार्मिकों को स्वच्छता की प्रतिज्ञा दिलाई।

