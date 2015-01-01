पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वेटर व कोट वितरण:मदन मोहन केवलिया की स्मृति में वितरित किए स्वेटर

पोकरण4 घंटे पहले
शहर सरस्वती शिक्षण संस्थान द्वारा धनतेरस के अवसर पर मदन मोहन केवलिया की जयंती पर उनके पुत्र व पौत्र के द्वारा निस्सहाय व गरीब जरूरतमंदों को स्वेटर व कोट वितरण किए गए। केवलिया के छोटे पुत्र सुरेन्द्र केवलिया ने बताया कि प्रतिवर्ष धनतेरस को अपने पिता की जयंती पर सामाजिक सरोकार करके जरूरतमंदों की सहायता करते है। इसी कड़ी में आज पिता की जयंती पर केवलिया के तीनों पुत्र अजय ,वीरेन्द्र, सुरेन्द्र व पौत्र चैतन्य मोहन, कुणाल, जयेश, गोविंद व अनमोल ने सामाजिक सरोकार के तहत जरूरतमंदाें काे ऊनी वस्त्राें का वितरण किया।

