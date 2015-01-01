पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपोत्सव आज से:दिवाली पर सफाई व रंग रोगन का काम पूरा, अब सजावट की तैयारी,दीपावली की घर-घर चल रही तैयारी,बाजारों में शुरू हुई खरीदारी

पोकरण3 घंटे पहले
दीपावली पर्व को लेकर इन दिनों बाजारों में रौनक छाने लगी है। कोरोना और मंदी की मार झेल रहे बाजार में दीपावली त्योहार के साथ ही रौनक नजर आने लगी है। दुकानदारों ने अपनी दुकानों को जहां आकर्षक रूप से सजाया वहीं स्थानीय लोग भी कोरोना के भय से बाहर निकलकर बाजार की ओर रुख करने लगे हैं। जिसके चलते बाजार में रौनक स्पष्ट दिखाई दे रही है।

दीपावली के शुभमुहूर्त में लोग अपने घरों के लिए भी खरीददारी करते हुए नजर आए। कोरोना गाइड लाइन के चलते जहां पटाखों पर रोक दिखाई दे रही है। वहीं दूसरी ओर शहरवासी भी इन दिनों अन्य सामान की जमकर खरीददारी कर रहे हैं।

लाठी | कस्बे में प्रकाश पर्व दीपावली की तैयारियां शुरू हो गई है। घर-घर में रंग रोगन और सफाई कार्य शुरू हो गए है। बाजारों और दुकानों में देर रात तक साफ-सफाई के कार्य चल रहे है। विभिन्न प्रकार के सजावटी सामान सहित कई प्रकार के सामानों की दुकानें सजनी शुरू हो गई है। लोग खरीदारी करने में व्यस्त हो गए है।

इस बार मिट्टी के बर्तनों को लेकर आकर्षण, पटाखों पर रोक, अन्य दुकानों पर रौनक

दीपावली को लेकर घर, दुकान, कार्यालय और मंदिरों को सजाने के लिए प्लास्टिक से बने सजावटी सामान की अच्छी बिक्री चल रही है। वहीं लक्ष्मी पूजन को लेकर कई स्थानों पर मिट्टी से बने पारम्परिक सामान भी सज गए है। हालांकि इनकी बिक्री अभी परवान नहीं चढ़ी है, लेकिन दीपावली के नजदीक आते-आते मिट्टी से बनी हटड़ी, कुलड, दीपक आदि की मांग बढ़ जाएगी। वहीं इलेक्ट्रिक व इलेक्ट्रोनिक्स, ऑटोमोबाईल्स, स्वर्ण आभूषण, रेडिमेड वस्त्र, आर्टिफिशियल ज्वैलरी, जूत्ता-चप्पल,सौन्दर्य प्रसाधान सामग्री सहित विभिन्न प्रकार के सामानों की दुकानों में बिक्री बढ़ रही है।

घरों में किया जा रहा है रंग रोगन कार्य
दीपावली को लेकर घर-घर में रंग रोगन और सफाई कार्य चल रहे है। पुराने सामान, कबाड़, रद्दी कागज, प्लास्टिक इत्यादि को बेचने के साथ घरों को सजाने के लिए कई प्रकार के सजावटी सामान खरीदे जा रहे है। कोरोना के कारण निर्माण कार्य बंद होने से आर्थिक समस्या से जूझ रहे मजदूर रंग रोगन और घरों की मरम्मत कार्य में जुटे हुए है।

कोरोना को लेकर दुकानदारों में जागरूकता
कोरोना को लेकर दुकानदारों व ग्राहकों में जागरुकता नजर आ रही है। ग्राहकों से सोशल डिस्टेंस बना रहे, इसके लिए कुछ दुकानों के बाहर रस्सियां भी लगा रखी है। वहीं कई दुकानों में हाथों को सैनेटाइज करने के बाद और चेहरे पर मास्क लगा होने के बाद ही सामान देखने व खरीदने के लिए ग्राहक प्रवेश कर रहे है। दुकानदार भी ग्राहकों को कोरोना को लेकर जागरुक करते नजर आ रहे है।

