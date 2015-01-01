पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सरकारी भवन:उपेक्षित पड़े सरकारी भवन में उगे पेड़ चढ़ गए लकड़ी गिरोह के हत्थे,प्रशासन की अनदेखी के चलते पेड़ों की खुले आम कटाई

पोकरण3 घंटे पहले
शहर में सरकार द्वारा करोड़ों रुपए की लागत से भवन का निर्माण करने के बाद उन्हें बेसहारा छोड़ दिया है। ऐसे में जहां एक ओर इन सरकारी कार्यालयों के भवन असामाजिक तत्वों का अड्डा बनते जा रहे हैं वहीं दूसरी ओर कई गिरोह भी सक्रिय हो गए हैं। इसका सीधा नुकसान इन सरकारी भवनों को उठाना पड़ रहा है। आरटीडीसी विभाग द्वारा पोकरण रामदेवरा फांटा पर बनाए गए मिड वे को बंद किए तीन वर्ष का समय हो गया है। इस कारण इस जमीन पर बनी करोड़ों रुपए की संपत्ति इन दिनों लावारिश बनी हुई है।

इस लावारिश जमीन पर न तो विभाग द्वारा कोई कार्रवाई की जा रही है और न ही इस संपत्ति को संरक्षित रखने के लिए कोई प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। जिसके कारण इन दिनों आरटीडीसी के मिडवे की जमीन पर उगे हरे पेड़ों की धड़ल्ले से कटाई की जा रही है लेकिन इस गिरोह के सदस्यों को रोकने वाला भी कोई नहीं है।

नेशनल हाइवे पर बने आरटीडीसी मिड वे में लगे हरे पेड़ों की लकड़ी काटने वाले गिरोह रात्रि में जमकर कटाई कर रहे हैं। रात्रि में अंधेरे का फायदा उठाकर इस गिरोह के सदस्य एकत्रित होकर पेड़ों की अंधाधुंध कटाई कर रहे हैं। वहीं दूसरी ओर न तो प्रशासन द्वारा कोई कार्रवाई की रही है और न ही वन विभाग द्वारा इस ओर कोई ठोस कदम उठाए जा रहे हैं।

